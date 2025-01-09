A man has been arrested in connection with a recent series of thefts at business premises in Edinburgh city centre.
The arrest followed an investigation by the Central Initiative Team.
During the thefts secure areas were entered and personal belongings stolen.
Officers said that a 38-year-old male has now been charged with eleven linked offences.
A search warrant was executed at his home address and some property recovered.
He appeared at court yesterday and was remanded into custody.
