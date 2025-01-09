A woman has been arrested following a one vehicle crash in East Lothian.
Church Street in Tranent was closed to traffic following the crash which happened around 11.30am on Thursday, 9 January, 2025.
Emergency services attended the scene and officers confirmed that a 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.
She has been arrested in connection and a police spokesperson said that their enquiries are ongoing.
John graduated from Telford College in 2010 with an HNC in Practical Journalism and since then he worked for the North Edinburgh News, The Southern Reporter, the Irish News Review and The Edinburgh Reporter. In addition he has been published in the Edinburgh Evening News and the Hibernian FC Programme.