A woman has been arrested following a one vehicle crash in East Lothian.

Church Street in Tranent was closed to traffic following the crash which happened around 11.30am on Thursday, 9 January, 2025.

Emergency services attended the scene and officers confirmed that a 38-year-old woman was taken to hospital for treatment.

She has been arrested in connection and a police spokesperson said that their enquiries are ongoing.

