Police officers investigating a serious assault in Portobello have made an arrest.

Around 6.40pm on Friday, 10 January, 2025, an 18-year-old male was found on Bath Street with serious injuries.

Emergency services attended the scene and the man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment of serious injuries.

An appeal was launched by detectives and today police have confirmed that a 17-year-old male has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Officers said that their enquiries into the full circumstances are ongoing.

