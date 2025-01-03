Fife Flyers have confirmed the signing of Charles-Antoine Paiement who arrived in Kirkcaldy from North America on Friday, but it is not known if he will ice for his new club against Coventry Blaze at The Fife Ice Arena on Saturday (19.15) in the Elite League.

The 25-year is a native of Quebec having been born in Saint-Jerome and, as an 18-year-old he played the 2017/18 season with the Collège Lionel-Groulx Nordiqueswhere where he finished second in scoring.

He then played the next two seasons in the Quebec Junior Hockey League for his hometown club, St Jérome Panthers, where he recorded 111 points in 96 games.

Paiement joined Concordia University during the pandemic which restricted his playing time with the Stingers, but, over his four years in the USports League, he played 54 games returning 19 goals and 14 assists for 33 points.

He played alongside Phélix Martineau, a current Flyers star, and the newcomer completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree before turning professional in January 2024 with the Trois-Rivières Lions in the East Coast Hockey League (ECHL).

In his rookie season with the Lions, the winger, who can also play centre ice, played 30 games scoring four goals and adding four assists in regular season play.

The 5ft 9in player remained with the Lions to start this season making 23 appearances and recording four assists and his arrived will be a boost to Flyers who prop up the ten-strong Elite League and are in desperate need of points if they want to make the end-of-season, play-offs.

Johnny Curran, Flyers interim head coach (pictured by Al Goold and courtesy of the Elite League) described the new signing as a fast, competetive and skilled player.

