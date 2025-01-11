Nicky Cadden was delighted to be named the William Hill Premiership Player of the Month for December.

But the 28-year-old midfielder, who picked up the award for his performances during December – which saw him score one goal and provide two assists believes that his team mates deserve much of the plaudits.

Speaking to Hibs TV Cadden ahead of today’s game against Motherwell, Cadden said: “I am delighted, not only with my performance but the form of the team.

“It has been a wee bit stop-start for me with a few injuries, but since I have started playing regularly I have been really enjoying it – so hopefully that can continue.

“It is nice to get individual awards, but it all comes from the performances of the team in recent weeks. We seem to have turned a corner, but we need to keep going and keep pushing forward.

“We’ve had a lot of hard games over the festive period and I think we’ve taken 14 points out of a possible 18 – so we need to take the positive from that.

“We’ve got a lot of confidence at the minute, so as long as we can keep that going – we should be in a good place. We are looking forward to every Saturday now and we are doing well.”

Up next, Hibs host Motherwell at Easter Road – looking to extend their unbeaten run to seven league fixtures.

“We’re getting the rub of the green now, the boys have been brilliant recently and long may that continue.

“Every game is massive, we talk before every game and we know that if we get a positive result this weekend then we could push into the top six by the end of the weekend – that is the aim for us.”

