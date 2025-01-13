Edinburgh Leisure is expanding its swim programme by creating 750 additional swimming lesson spaces for anyone wanting to learn to swim from pre-school children to adults.

The expansion comes at a critical time. While learning to swim remains a vital life skill with significant benefits for social development, the pandemic disrupted swimming coaching, causing many teachers to leave the profession.

In response, Edinburgh Leisure has strategically focused on recruiting and training new coaches to restore and enhance its swimming programme.

Angela McCowan, Coaching Programme Manager, said: “Everyone should be able to enjoy Scotland’s beautiful waterways safely and with confidence. Our Learn to Swim programme gives children and adults the opportunity to develop critical water skills in a supportive environment.”

As part of the Learn to Swim Framework—a collaborative initiative between Scottish Water and Scottish Swimming—Edinburgh Leisure is offers inclusive, welcoming spaces where individuals of all abilities can learn alongside their peers.

Key highlights of the programme include:

750 new swimming lesson spaces across multiple venues

Fully accredited swim teachers following the Scottish Swimming Learn to Swim Programme

Focus on building water confidence for all age groups

More spaces and lessons are now available across the city, with the largest increases at Ainslie Park, Drumbrae Leisure Centre, Warrender Swim Centre, and the Royal Commonwealth Pool.

Angela added: “Our recent coaching customer survey confirmed the high demand for swimming lessons. These additional spaces will make it easier for participants to progress through our programme levels.”



Spaces are expected to fill quickly, particularly at entry levels. Interested individuals are encouraged to book their lessons promptly.



Book Now: https://www.edinburghleisure.co.uk/activities/coaching-courses/swimming

