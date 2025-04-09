RNLI, the lifesaving charity is encouraging everyone to stay safe this April, especially when visiting coastal locations, such as Cramond Island.

Cramond is surrounded by tidal waters and while it can be reached by low tide via a causeway, it is still dangerous. Once high tide arrives, people on the tidal island no longer have a safe passage back to the mainland and some get stuck on the island, or on the causeway.

People crossing the causeway to Cramond are encouraged to check the safe crossing times beforehand and arrange suitable plans to return back, but unfortunately, many members of the public have been caught off guard and have needed rescuing by the RNLI.

Volunteers at RNLI lifeboat stations based at Queensferry and Kinghorn typically respond to call outs at Cramond Causeway. In 2024, Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Station launched 81 times, aiding 130 people caught in difficulty in the water, and Kinghorn RNLI Lifeboat Station launched 58 times, saving 2 lives and aiding 31 people.

Michael Avril, Water Safety Lead for the RNLI in Scotland, says: ‘With the expected nice weather and afternoon tides, we’re strongly encouraging everyone planning to visit Cramond to check the safe crossing times before heading out to Cramond and return back to the mainland with adequate time to avoid being caught out by the tide.’

‘We’re seeing more and more people needing our support when visiting Cramond Island. We’ve encountered people stuck on the island due to being cut off by the tide, and even had to rescue people who have attempted to walk back and been caught out by the high tide.’

Queensferry RNLI Lifeboat Station was established in 1967, with the new station built in 2012. Volunteer Lifeboat Operations Manager, David Smart, says: ‘We want everyone to enjoy themselves this easter, which includes visiting nearby Cramond, without having to be rescued by the RNLI and caught in difficulty.

‘Planning your day and timings will save you from being caught out by the tides and needing our assistance. However, accidents happen, and it is important that you are able to call for help if you need it. If you find yourself or spot others in trouble, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard straight away.

‘Stay calm and don’t try and wade through the water as this could be dangerous.’

To check the safest times to cross, text CRAMOND to 81400 or check the clearly displayed signage before crossing the causeway.

The RNLI is sharing this vital safety messages after new research with Bangor University reveals gaps in tidal knowledge that has led to 15% of British and Irish residents – 10 million people – in danger of being cut off by the tide.*

To find out more, visit: RNLI research with Bangor University reveals gaps in tidal knowledge | RNLI

Like this: Like Loading...