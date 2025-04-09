Words Fail Me, by Edinburgh author Frances McKendrick is published tomorrow.

WORDS FAIL ME By Frances McKendrick A therapist’s job is to listen, not to get involved. Unless…

A gripping page-turner about angst, abuse and vicarious revenge A startlingly accomplished debut from a school counsellor turned novelist at the cutting edge of the adolescent mental health epidemic.

Moving, entertaining and revelatory, Words Fail Me is a gripping page-turner, with a compelling mystery at its core and a hair-raising climax, which also shines a revealing light on contemporary adolescent agonies. Frances McKendrick is a psychotherapist and writer living in Edinburgh with her husband and two children.

She won the Isobel Lodge Award for her short fiction, which has also been shortlisted for the Bath Short Story Award and the Alpine Fellowship Writing Prize. Words Fail Me is her first novel.

‘A dark and startling tale of righteous vengeance’ Val McDermid

‘Complex, timely and full of compassion’ Ian Rankin ‘Brilliant’ Ruth Padel

PAPERBACK * £9.99 * ISBN: 9781785634178

