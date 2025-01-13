Exclusive immersive workshop comes to Edinburgh

Aspiring dancers in Edinburgh are set to experience a transformative day of contemporary dance training with leading professionals.

Leading contemporary dance artists Errol White and Davina Givan, bring their acclaimed Elite Intensive to Dance Base on Saturday 18th January offering a rare opportunity to train with industry professionals.

As course leaders for The Scottish Institute’s (The SI) pioneering BA (Hons) Contemporary Dance degree, White & Givan will share their expertise through an immersive day of training, focusing on the creative processes and that define their celebrated repertoire.

This exclusive session will guide participants through company class, focusing on skeletal alignment, core stability, and fluid movement. Dancers will also engage in choreographic exercises, delving into group work and solos from White & Givan’s repertoire, offering insights into professional company work and the artistry of contemporary dance.

The pair said: “The Elite Intensives are a fantastic way to connect with the next generation of dance artists. We aim to provide an inspiring and rigorous experience that offers a glimpse into professional training and performance.

“Embedding White & Givan as artists in residence within the Institute is a rare opportunity within the educational world for practicing artists and students to evolve together.

“Passion in sharing knowledge lies at the heart of what we do, and we are extremely proud to play an integral role in developing a new generation of dance artists.”

With over 25 years of experience collaborating as performance artists, White & Givan have built an acclaimed body of work that engages audiences on a physical and emotional level.

The duos appointment as artists-in-residence at The SI creates a unique bridge between professional practice and education, offering a opportunity to share their expertise and passion for dance with the next generation of dancers.

“The inclusion of sport science and the role it plays in the training of young dance artists at the Scottish Institute is vital, preparing them for a long and fulfilling future career as successful dance practitioners.” White & Givan added.

Dance Base is Scotland’s National Centre for Dance. As a creative charity it aims to see people across Scotland engaging in dance as an art form, a way to exercise and a way of life.

It supports Scottish dance artists to develop successful careers and develops opportunities for dance to be used to support people’s health and wellbeing.

The SI is set to welcome its first cohort in September 2025, making it the only higher education provider in Scotland to offer a course that is led by professional dance artists specifically tailored to contemporary dance.

Students will benefit from The SI’s state-of-the-art technologies and professional-grade studios, as well as access to the renowned Howden Park Theatre.

The degree will couple sport science and dance training and is poised to produce well-rounded, successful dance practitioners prepared for long and fulfilling careers.

Mark Langley, Principal of The SI, said: “Having White & Givan as artists in residence creates an extraordinary environment where practicing artists and students evolve together.

“Our students won’t just learn about the profession – they’ll be immersed in it, working alongside industry specialists, performing in professional venues, and developing their craft through a carefully structured progression from core techniques to professional practice.

“The Scottish Institute was created by professionals to educate the next generation of professionals, and this new BA (Hons) Contemporary Dance program exemplifies that mission.”

The Scottish Institute is Scotland’s only fully CDMT accredited performing arts institution, also holding accreditations from Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA), Council of Dance, Drama and Musical Theatre (CDMT) and Imperial Society for the Teachers of Dance (ISTD).

The session is free of charge, offering a rare opportunity for Scotland’s emerging dance talent to work closely with two of its most prominent contemporary artists.

To book a slot at the Elite Intensive day, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/white-givan-elite-intensive-edinburgh-tickets-1137763133159

admissions@thesi.co.uk

