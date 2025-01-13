Former Lady Provost, Janis Milligan, the wife of former Lord Provost Eric Milligan, has sadly died after a short illness.



Mrs Milligan enjoyed retirement with her husband, Eric, the flamboyant Labour politician who left the council in 2017 after 43 years during which he was Lord Provost for two terms having also led Lothian Regional Council as Convener. The couple were inseparable and were married for more than 50 years.

Cllr Lezley Marion Cameron Depute Lord Provost of The City of Edinburgh said: “First and always, Janis Milligan was a much loved, and loving, devoted wife and steadfast support to her beloved Eric.

“As Lady Provost, Janis fulfilled her role with energy, dedication and pride.

“As our Lady and Lord Provost Janis and Eric represented the City of Edinburgh with flair, with fun, and above all, with distinction serving an incredible two terms.

“Our thoughts are with Eric and Janis’s family and friends at this saddest of times.”

Conservative Councillor Jason Rust said: “Janis’ death was a terrible shock and my condolences and thoughts are with Eric and their wider family and friends. Personally, I will remember Janis, not only as an outstanding Lady Provost, but as a tremendous enthusiast for our international Jazz and Blues Festival, for her pride in civic life and her commitment and dedication to our capital city.

“Always dignified and engaged, both at home and when representing us internationally, she will be much missed. I last saw Janis at a local event to mark my 20 years on the Council, when she was as on form as ever. As a constituent, we created some intrigue and fun when I acted as proxy for Janis and Eric in the European Referendum in 2016. A massive loss to Eric after 54 years together, our city too is the poorer for her passing.”

Janis is photographed second from left below, at Eric’s side as usual, in New York at the Tartan Day Parade which they never missed.

The Edinburgh Reporter is very sad to report this news and we send our condolences to Mr Milligan, his family and friends.

Eric and Janis Milligan in the Harvard Club New York

