Council consultation

A council consultation on parks ends on Friday. One of the rules has been highlighted by Spokes as possibly problematic for cyclists.

The cycle campaign group has responded to the consultation saying that rule 4.19 which restricts padlocking or securing cycles to railings, gates, poles or posts may put some people off cycling to parks.

They have pointed out that some cycles – such as cargo bikes or assistive bikes for those who cannot cycle on their own – are not suitable for standard cycle racks and it might be necessary for their owners to secure the bikes elsewhere.

But there is of course more to the consultation than just cycling. The consultation closes on Friday.

The Council plans to bring in a revised set of Management Rules for Public Parks, Beaches, and Green space. These rules are made under the Civic Government (Scotland) Act 1982. The Culture and Communities Committee met on 22 April 2022. The Committee support discussing changes with the public. They also seek additional suggestions for new rules. Since then, further work has been carried out. A revised draft set of management rules have been developed.

There are laws to support your enjoyment of the outdoors. These are the Land Reform (Scotland) Act 2003 and the Scottish Outdoor Access Code (SOAC). Management Rules are important guidelines. They set out how people should behave in parks and other public spaces. Having rules means that the Council does not need to ask the Scottish Ministers for permission to make sure everyone uses our spaces properly and safely. The management rules shall apply to the city’s public parks, beaches, and green spaces. This will include the Pentland Hills Regional Park. This is in line with the Scottish Outdoor Access Code.

Saughton Park PHOTO ©2023 The Edinburgh Reporter

Elsie Inglis statue

The planning application for a new statue of Elsie Inglis – and the first one of a woman on the Royal Mile – has to be determined by 25 April 2025. Comments closed on Friday 4 April and there are 647 of them. Of these comments 408 support the statue and 237 pose objections to the statue. Meanwhile we will keep an eye out for the statue being discussed, as it no doubt will be, at a Development Management Sub-Committee.

There is also an Elsie Inglis related event on at Surgeons Hall Museum with a lunchtime talk on 30 April at 1.15pm and although it has sold out onlineThe event webpage is here in case of cancellations.

Swan Lake

It was the perfect setting at Inverleith Pond for a photo call with ballet dancers from the newest production to come to the Festival Theatre – if a little cold! The production is on now at Festival Theatre.



Pic Greg Macvean

Charity funding

The council has opened its Community Grants Fund with funding of up to £5,000 per application available to bring community ideas to life.

Cllr Val Walker, Culture and Communities Convener, said: “Community-driven projects have the power to transform neighbourhoods and improve lives. Our communities are the lifeblood of our city, and we are committed to ensuring they have the resources they need to turn their ideas into reality. The Community Grant Fund offers a valuable opportunity to make a meaningful impact. I’m excited to see the incredible projects that will emerge from this round of applications.”



RNLI put out safety message

The lifesaving charity, RNLI, is encouraging everyone to stay safe this April, especially when visiting coastal locations, such as Cramond Island.

Cramond is a tidal island that can be reached by low tide via a causeway. However, once high tide arrives, people on the tidal island no longer have a safe passage back to the mainland and get stuck on the island, or on the causeway.

Individuals crossing the causeway to Cramond are encouraged to check the safe crossing times beforehand and arrange suitable plans to return back, but unfortunately, many members of the public have been caught off guard and have needed rescuing by the RNLI.



