Hibs have announced the installation of new branded corner flags at Easter Road, which have kindly been provided by the Hibernian Supporters Association.

These new corner flags will each feature the Hibernian FC Club crest and were displayed for the first time during the William Hill Premiership match with Rangers on Sunday 5 January 2025.

Hibernian Supporters Association (HSA) have kindly donated the new flags to the Club as a gesture of goodwill on the 150th anniversary year of Hibernian FC.

This furthers Hibernian Supporter’s Association’s commitment to the Club, who are title sponsors of the 10 Second Challenge experience on matchdays and the player sponsors of First Team duo Junior Hoilett and Nicky Cadden.

Brian Penman, Chairman of the HSA commented: “To mark the beginning of our 150th anniversary year, everyone at the Hibernian Supporters Association is delighted to be able to present these corner flags to the Club, ensuring the spirit and identity of the Hibernian family is present in every corner of Easter Road.”

Hibernian FC Chief Executive, Ben Kensell added: “We are thankful for Hibernian Supporters Association continued support this season and for this donation. 2025 is a really exciting year for the Football Club and we are all looking forward to celebrating our 150th anniversary when it comes in the summer.”

Head Groundsman at Hibernian FC, Stevie Thomas, added: “We are extremely grateful to Brian and the team at the HSA for their support in getting these flags in place for 2025.

“The grounds staff and I are all about attention to detail and we are always looking for new ways to promote the Club, so to have the Hibernian FC logo present on the corner flags is a great addition for us as we embark upon our 150th anniversary year.”

