Hibs head coach David Gray has been named the Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month for March 2025.

This is the third time this season Gray has won the accolade, having also earned the award in December 2024 and February 2025.

Gray becomes the first Hibsmanager to win the award three times in the same Premiership season, matching Tony Mowbray’s record – who won three awards over the course of two years between 2004 and 2006.

During the month of March, Hibs picked up seven points out of a possible nine available.

That started with a memorable 2-1 win in the Edinburgh Derby, with Martin Boyle and Jack Iredale on target as we secured back-to-back Derby victories.

A 1-1 draw at Rugby Park against Kilmarnock followed before the Hibees swept aside St Johnstone at the end of the month with a comfortable 3-0 victory.

Speaking to Sky Sports News after collecting the award, David Gray commented:

“I’m delighted, to be honest; this award is a reflection of the run we’ve been on and all the effort that has gone into that.

“The players deserve all the credit for this and then all the staff for their collective effort and hard work that has got us to where we are now. I am very grateful for all their support.

“We’ve been through difficult times at the start of the season, but the staff, the players and everyone at the Football Club has gone through real adversity and stuck together through that.

“We’ve come out the other side of that, we are in a really good place now, but we need to keep moving forward.

“When you think back to the start of December when we were bottom of the league, to get to where we are now is a fantastic achievement and we need to keep pushing forward.”

