The second ‘Journey Home From Hampden’ event organised by the Hibernian Community Foundation (HCF) will hopefully take place later this year.

The event had been scheduled for Sunday 13 April. However the SPFL moved the date of Hibs home game against Dundee for TV reasons which meant that David Gray and other participants would be unable to attend.

The organisers have therefore decided to postpone the journey meantime. A new date will be announced as soon as possible.

Following the success of the 2024 edition, the HCF were eager to go bigger and better in efforts to raise awareness and funds for neurodiverse children looking to get involved in football activities.

Last year Hibs head coach David Gray led a pack of 52 Hibs fans, coaching staff and cycling enthusiasts from Hampden Park in Glasgow to Easter Road Stadium in Leith, totalling 53 miles.

Starting at the scene of Gray’s most iconic moment as a Hibs player, the gruelling journey acts as a pilgrimage to the home of the club and gives fans the chance to cycle alongside some of their Hibs Heroes.

In 2024 the cycle raised over £25,000 for neurodiverse children wishing to get involved in football activity, giving more children than ever access to programmes supplied by Team United and HCF.

This year the aim is to raise even more money as HCF look to grow its offerings and opportunities.

Ahead of the postponement Gray said: “It is great to be involved with this initiative again and it is really important to us to make sure we get involved with these fundraisers.

“This is a good opportunity for us to raise some important funds and awareness for Team United and the great work that they do.

“Last year’s event was really good fun and I am looking forward to seeing as many Hibs supporters as possible at the next event in April!”

Hibernian Community Foundation Board Chair, Steven Smith added: “It’s great to get Dave’s support for this and we’re hoping to add a few more exciting guests in the coming weeks.

“Last year it meant the world to the foundation to have David Gray cycling and we are looking forward to growing the next event in April.

“We’re calling all Hibs fans and cycling enthusiasts in the area to get involved and raise funds for Team United. It’s a great opportunity to visit Hampden, challenge yourself, and spread awareness.”

To get involved and take part in the challenge, contact the Hibernian Community Foundation.In the lead-up to the event, you will receive information on how to fundraise and details for the cycle itself.

For those who are not able to participate in the cycle, you can donate online, More information on how you can get involved will be sent in the weeks leading up to the cycle.

Hampden Park Photo John Hislop

