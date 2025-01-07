Angus Halliday, 14, from the Murrayfield club, was a star local performer when the Edinburgh Table Tennis Open took place at Bathgate Academy over the weekend.

Not only did Angus lift the Band 2 singles with a £70 prize he also won the under-23 singles and was runner- up in the under-15 sing.

The main events were won by players from Dumfries and Aberdeen.

In more good news for the Murrayfield club Anne Chan, 12, and Chloe Lee, 8, finished first and fourth respectively as well as winning the girls doubles at the Scottish Primary Schools Championship and have qualified to represent Scotland in the British Primary School Championships in Cardiff in April.

Angus Halliday -double champion

Anne and Chloe are off to Cardiff for a British title tilt

The girls are pictured with coach, Gordon Muir.

Entries are now open for the Edinburgh Championships due to be held at Royal High School, Barnton, on Sunday 19 January.

