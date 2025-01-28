Detectives in West Lothian are appealing for information after a man was attacked and seriously injured in front of his partner and child in Broxburn.

The incident took place around 7.30pm on Monday, 27 January 2025 when a 37-year-old man was confronted by four men armed with weapons in a house in Cardross Avenue.

He was assaulted, dragged from the house into the driveway and further attacked causing serious injury. The suspects fled into a white or silver van and drove off towards Cardross Road.

The injured man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where he was treated for serious injuries.

His partner and child were not injured but were very frightened by what happened.

Detective Sergeant Tony Gilhooley, Livingston CID, said:“The fact that the suspects knew the child was in the house but continued with this vicious attack is abhorrent and it is imperative that we trace those responsible.

“Officers have been carrying out door-to-door enquiries and viewing CCTV to identify the men and trace the van, and I would appeal to anyone who may have seen or heard the disturbance or assault to contact police.

“We would be keen to view any dashcam or doorbell footage from the street between 7pm and 7.45pm on Monday night just in case it caught footage that would assist the investigation.

“Officers remain in the area. Information can be passed to them or via 101. Please quote incident number 3140 of Monday, 27 January, 2025, when calling. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be called anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

