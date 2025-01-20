Residents of Colinton/Fairmilehead are reminded that voting takes place on Thursday in the second by-election in three months.

There are two councillor vacancies to fill and 19,669 people who have the opportunity of voting for the candidate they want to serve them until the next council elections in 2027. Out of these, just more than a quarter, 5,379 voters, have chosen to cast their vote by post.

Returning Officer for Edinburgh, Paul Lawrence said: “With the by-election fast approaching, I encourage residents of the Colinton/Fairmilehead ward to visit their local polling place on Thursday. Please remember your polling cards and take this opportunity to have your say. Your two new local councillors will represent your community on issues affecting the ward and Edinburgh as a whole.

“Our elections pages provide useful information on how the Single Transferable Vote system works – you can rank candidates in order of preference, choosing as many or few as you’d like.

“If you’ve requested and received a postal ballot, please return it as soon as possible to make sure your vote is counted.”

Polling stations will be open from 7am to 10pm on 23 January at:

Charwood

Fairmilehead Parish Church Hall

St. Cuthbert’s Episcopal Church Hall

Oxgangs Neighbourhood Centre

Pentland Community Centre

The electronic election count will take place on Friday 24 January starting at 10.00am. The two successful candidates will then attend the full council meeting at 2pm on Friday afternoon to vote on introducing the Visitor Levy in Edinburgh.

The candidates are all listed here.

