Police vehicles were targeted with fireworks and bricks after responding to disorder in Niddrie last night.

Niddrie is one of four Edinburgh areas brought under a new Firework Control Zone, making it a criminal offence for fireworks to be set off between November 1-10 unless licensed through the local authority.

Road closures were put in place and officers asked locals to avoid the area.

Officers remain in the area,

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We are responding to reports of disorder involving fireworks in the Hay Avenue area of Edinburgh.

“A number of people have targeted police vehicles and public transport providers with fireworks and missiles, including bricks.

“A road closure has been put in place at the junction of Niddrie Mains Road and Duddingston Park South, and the junction of Niddrie Mains Road and Greendykes Road

“Local officers are being supported by public order colleagues to bring the matter under control. Please avoid the area.”

Elsewhere Northeast Community Officers along with Special Constables from the Northeast Support Team went on patrol tonight with Lothian Buses focusing on anti-social behaviour which impacts our transport network.

In total, eight police officers were on the ground conducting high visibility patrols throughout the Leith and Craigmillar areas of Edinburgh.

This close partnership working will continue over the bonfire period.

A further statement issued earlier this morning added: “Officers remain in the Hay Avenue area of Edinburgh following earlier reports of disorder.

“All roads have now reopened.”

