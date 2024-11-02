Emergency Service workers are likely to be exceptionally busy over the next week as they work together to combat issues that can arise from the misuse of fireworks and illegally lit bonfires.

Following disorder throughout the city on Thursday 31st October which saw a teenager arrested and a female officer injured, Chief Superintendent David Robertson said the police will leave “no stone unturned” to find those responsible for the violence in Niddrie and elsewhere on Halloween.

He said: “I think (Niddrie) has become a focal point, in truth. It feels as though that’s why it’s almost become an anniversary type position, where it’s to attack police in Niddrie.

“That’s what these individuals are seeking to do. That’s how they get a sense of enjoyment, it’s about attacking the police.

“No stone will be left unturned. We are mobilising everything that we have at our disposal to identify who’s responsible and bring them to justice as soon as possible.

“We are putting everything into this.”

Police also revealed a quantity of fireworks and petrol were seized at an address in the Magdalene Gardens area on Thursday.

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “I am appalled by the violence that took place across Edinburgh. It left a police officer injured, property damaged and put residents and transport workers in fear of their lives.

“Much more needs to be done to crack down on antisocial behaviour. That’s why I will be meeting with the First Minister in the coming weeks to discuss it in greater detail.

“As we approach bonfire night, which has been the focus of violent disorder in recent years, I want to see the Scottish Government working closely with the police and councils to support them in keeping communities safe.”

Officers have been utilising Section 60 of the Criminal Justice and Public Order Act as part of Police Scotland’s commitment to deterring fireworks-related crime in these areas.

This allows officers to stop and search people and vehicles to identify any dangerous instruments or weapons, if they believe there is a possibility of serious violence or disorder taking place.

Crimestoppers are also unning a campaign across Scotland that aims to help prevent deliberate fires and Bonfire Night attacks on Scotland’s Police, Fire and rescue, and Ambulance services during fireworks season.

If you have any information on the misuse of fireworks or any planned disorder, please report anonymously via Crimestoppers and do your bit by keeping your community safe.

