Police are appealing for the assistance of the public to trace 30-year-old Emily Owens, who is missing from Livingston.

Emily also goes by the name Megan McFallon. She was last seen around 5.45pm on Wednesday, 30 October, 2024 in the Howden area of Livingston.

She is 5 ft 2 ins in height with closely shaved hair. When she was last seen she was wearing a black tracksuit with graffiti-style writing on the back.

Emily is also known to frequent the Edinburgh and Glasgow areas and officers are liaising with police colleagues in those areas too.

Inspector Geraldine Josey said: “We are extremely concerned for Emily’s wellbeing. Searches and enquiries are ongoing to trace her as soon as possible to ensure that she is safe and well.

“We urge anyone who has seen Emily or who has any information regarding her whereabouts to contact 101 quoting reference number 3273 of 30 October.”

Like this: Like Loading...