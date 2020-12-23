A dedicated care home team have been donning their chef hats to make and distribute 350 mince pies across the Scottish capital in a bid to spread festive cheer and help some of those in need.

Christian Daraio, Client Liaison Manager and Registered Nurse at the care home, said: “Homemade mince pies are something special and our skilled chefs have tried and tested dozens of variations, with input from many willing helpers here in the home.

“We know many people have felt more isolated and alone than they normally would due to the restrictions on social gatherings, so we wanted to help spread some joy and make people smile in a way that helps them connect while remaining safe.

“The expert catering team at Cramond Residence have been working tirelessly to make the mince pies on top of the menu already in place for residents. We have to say a massive thank you to them for the effort and time put in to make this project possible.

“It is important for us to continue fostering relationships with the local community and we felt this was the right moment to reach out and show our support.”

Cramond Residence prides itself on high quality, nutritious food and highlights how important a good meal is for resident’s wellbeing and happiness. Chefs at the home have a special creative flair and passion to compile menus that residents look forward to and enjoy.

The chefs constantly create new, delicious meal ideas, with all food prepared in an on site kitchen with fresh, locally sourced ingredients, delivered to unwavering restaurant standards.

