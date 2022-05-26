Dementia series kick starts with industry expert event at Edinburgh home.

A Scottish care home is bringing together some of the country’s leading dementia care experts to launch its bumper calendar of activities to raise awareness of the disease.

With an estimated 90,000 people living with Dementia in Scotland1, Cramond Residence is launching ‘Let’s talk about…Dementia’ to build support and connections within the community while sharing important knowledge.

The home will open its doors to members of the public on 18 June to host the informal event with experts from Alzheimer’s Scotland and Home Help Me Care in attendance, alongside the Dementia care team from Cramond Residence.

Informative stalls will be set up in the garden for the duration of the afternoon event with three expert presentations covering what the world looks like for those with dementia, how to care for someone living with Dementia at home and when it’s the right time to consider residential care.

L-R Diane Francey and Rickie Tank

Rickie Tank, Registered Manager with local support service, Home Help Me Care which specialises in at-home care, said: “We believe that bringing dementia support services that support people in the community enables them a greater chance of experiencing quality care in later years.

“Every day we hear the stressful experiences of people trying to secure the right support for loved ones but no one really guides them through the process or explains the timescales involved and this often means people have to get to a crisis stage before they secure care.

“By coming together with like-minded community support groups and companies like Cramond Residence we want to share our knowledge to make the journey easier.”

The event hopes to raise awareness through educational sessions and discussions for those living or caring for someone with the condition or generally worried about dementia.

Ross Bijak, General Manager at Cramond Residence with more than 10 years of expertise in the healthcare sector and recently completed a master’s degree in Dementia studies, said: “I have lived with a passion for making tiny changes to people’s lives since I started my career in care and in particular for people living with Dementia.

“I aspire to support and educate people who are affected by the condition and have provided 97% of the 123 members of staff at Cramond with some level of dementia training.

“Being part of such an event as the General Manager at the home is a privilege to which I hope to lead by example in explaining how Cramond Residence helps people living with the condition to enjoy a fulfilling and dignified life.”

Alzheimer’s Scotland will also be in attended to provide information and support to make sure nobody faces dementia alone with the charity hosting an interactive session on its isolation prevention initiative, Dementia Friends.

The event starts at 12:30 and refreshments will be provided. To book a seat for the expert presentations, please contact enquiries@cramondresidence.co.uk (please note spaces are limited).

Cramond Residence strives to ensure that those living with dementia live a fulfilled life. The home offers a dedicated dementia floor, specially designed for those living with dementia to allowing them to live a richer and more satisfying life with specialist facilities and trained staff on hand to provide support and relief.

Dementia training sits at the top of the care home’s agenda with 90% of their staff being provided with vital dementia training.

