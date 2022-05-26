The 258th Lord Provost was sworn in at the City Chambers on Thursday ahead of the first meeting of the full council following the election.

A popular choice welcomed by councillors from all parties, Drum Brae and Gyle councillor, Robert Aldridge, was elected unopposed. After nomination speeches including those from Cllrs McVey and Young Cllr Aldridge was sworn in by Chief Executive, Andrew Kerr before wearing the Lord Provost’s chain for the first time. He also read out and signed the Declaration De Fideli.

He will now convene all future meetings of the full council, and in the face of a minority administration led by the council’s Labour group, he will require all of his almost 40 years’ experience as a councillor to ensure the meetings are run smoothly. Councillors mentioned that the new Lord Provost was first elected in 1984. He has served as a Bailie and as Environment leader during his council career.

He will represent the council on a variety of organisations including the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo and will greet members of the Royal Family since he also becomes Lord Lieutenant the Queen’s representative in Edinburgh.

The Rt Hon Lord Provost said: “I am honoured to have been appointed as Edinburgh’s Lord Provost. I love this City and it will be a privilege to represent Scotland’s wonderful capital – and its people – both locally and worldwide.

“Drawing on my experience as a councillor and my time as a Bailie, I look forward to being a proud civic lead for the world’s best capital city and work to make sure Edinburgh remains a leading light on the global stage.”

Chief Executive, Andrew Kerr, said: “As Edinburgh’s Lord Provost, Robert Aldridge will act as Edinburgh’s ambassador. He will play an esteemed role promoting Scotland’s Capital at home and around the world.

“I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Robert to the role and to thank outgoing Lord Provost Frank Ross for his term of office.”

Cllr Lezley Marion Cameron was also appointed as Depute Lord Provost.

