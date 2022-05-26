The climate activist group which targets SUVs by deflating at least one tyre on each vehicle has claimed their biggest night yet for three of their teams in the New Town, Hillside and Marchmont.

The Tyre Extinguishers say they disarmed around one hundred vehicles in the there areas, leaving leaflets on each car to alert drivers. The activists say that the reason they target 4 x 4 vehicles is that they are “a climate disaster” and are “unnecessary”. They would like such vehicles banned in urban areas.

A spokesperson for the Edinburgh Tyre Extinguishers said: “Politicians talk, we act. We will defend ourselves from air pollution, climate change and unsafe roads, and we urge others to join us.

“Edinburgh is a small city with good public transport. Nobody living in the centre of town needs to own one of these death machines.”

Superintendent Mark Rennie said: “We have received a number of reports of vehicle tyres being deliberately deflated in the Edinburgh area. This is a reckless and potentially dangerous act which could put drivers and road users at risk.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would encourage members of the public to call us immediately if they see anyone acting suspiciously close to parked vehicles.

“I would also urge all drivers to check their vehicle before setting off and to contact the police on 101 should they suspect their vehicle has been tampered with.”

Photo of a targeted vehicle in Heriot Row

