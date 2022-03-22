An Edinburgh care home has shown its commitment to helping nurture Scotland’s future rugby stars by taking out a year long sponsorship with a local team.

Helping to subsidize travel costs, pitch maintenance and equipment costs, Cramond Residence’s contribution to Stewart’s Melville RFC comes at an exciting time as the club resumes regular matches following more than a year of restrictions.

The club currently has three XV squads, with the first and second XVs playing in competitive national leagues and has produced 15 international players since being founded in 1973. The first XV are geared up to play in the Tennent’s National League, Division 2 for 2021/2022.

Christian Daraio, Client Liaison Manager and Registered Nurse at the 74-bedroom home, said: “Residents, past and present, have been sport enthusiasts, players in their lifetime or have children or grandchildren involved in the game now.

“We’ve already had one of our residents attend a complimentary whisky tasting and are looking to get those that are interested down to watch a few games in the better weather and experience the game day atmosphere.

“We’re delighted to support Stewart’s Melville as they progress into an exciting 2021/22 season and are looking forward to the year ahead.”

With the biggest feeder system in the country, the club’s Mini section, the Stew Mel Lions, is one of the largest, with 340 boys and girls turning out at Inverleith every Sunday.

Simon Breeze, President of Stewart’s Melville RFC, said “We are extremely thankful to Cramond Residence for sponsoring Stewart’s Melville. Without such good quality local sponsors, amateur clubs like ourselves would struggle to survive. The funding will go towards getting the necessary equipment for our players, who range in age from 5 to 35, and help them travel to fixtures across Scotland.

We hope this is the beginning of a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Cramond Residence. One of the residents has already attended a whisky tasting at the club and we look forward to welcoming many more to enjoy the rugby and hospitality at Inverleith.”

Cramond Residence provides a combination of luxury accommodation and the highest quality of care, with all residents enjoying a wide range of amenities and activities, delicious food and bespoke care.

The home provides a range of activities specially designed to give those living with dementia a richer and more satisfying life, with specialist facilities and trained staff on hand to provide support & relief.

Places in the care home start from £1850 a week. To find out more, call 0131 341 4037 or visit https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

