Dementia care specialists host Open Day event on Friday.

One of Scotland’s most luxurious care homes will open its doors to the public this week with an exclusive tour around its facilities.

Located in north Edinburgh, Cramond Residence is offering people the chance to view its high-end care home on Friday 15 September from 3pm.

Fronted by a guided tour, guests will able be able to enjoy home baking and a ‘cuppa’ as they learn more about the benefits of the home; from its care package offerings to its bespoke digital care systems – ensuring that all residents have their individual needs met.

Client Liaison Manager Christian Daraio said: “This Open Day offers a unique opportunity for individuals and families to explore the top-notch care and facilities offered by the residence.

“If you or a loved one are considering residential, respite, or recuperative care, the Cramond Residence Open Day is a must-attend event.

“Visitors can expect to immerse themselves in the warm and welcoming atmosphere of the residence, enjoying a cup of tea and sampling delightful home baking, while also having the chance to ask any questions they might have.

“This event also provides a chance to meet the dedicated team as well as engage in conversations with our current residents.”

Cramond Residence is divided into nine individual homes, each named after an area of Edinburgh, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie among residents.

With private dining and living rooms in each home, socialising and forming lasting connections are a natural part of life at Cramond Residence.

Visitors will have the opportunity to explore the main communal areas, including a spacious dining rooms, a well-stocked library, a private ‘fine dining’ room, a cinema, a physiotherapy area, and a hairdressing salon.

Additionally, Cramond Residence offers cutting-edge facilities, such as high-tech therapy baths, to cater to the diverse needs of its residents.

The stunning gardens and summer house also invite attendees to take a leisurely stroll and enjoy the beautiful surroundings.

Cramond Residence is proud of its commitment to providing a high quality of life to its residents and invites the community to witness it firsthand. There is no need to book in advance; simply come along on the day.

For further information about Cramond Residence, call 0131 336 1064 or visit the care home’s website at cramondresidence.co.uk.

To get in touch directly, please email enquiries@cramondresidence.co.uk

