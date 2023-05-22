Edinburgh care home committed to improving the lives of elderly residents



An Edinburgh care home has ensured the wellbeing of its elderly residents by organising visits from a local GP twice weekly.

The initiative has ensured that residents at Cramond Residence have access to healthcare on a private basis to help them with accessibility and to prevent potential issues before they occur.

The GP visits are included within the home’s current rates and have been designed to complement each resident’s personal care plans, bringing together all aspects of a person’s wellbeing – from nutritional advice and emotional welfare to physiotherapy and organised activities.

Christian Daraio, Client Liaison Manager at the 74-bedroom home, said: “Some of our residents are frail and lack mobility, making getting to the doctor’s a stressful and daunting experience.

“That is why we were exceptionally keen to offer our residents access to a GP without having to leave the comfort of their own homes.

“We set up a special clinic in the home where our visiting GP holds twice weekly private consultations for routine check-ups and residents can advise our onsite care team if they would like an appointment.

“The collaborative approach has been offered since we first opened in 2018 and is a unique feature that is much appreciated by residents and their family members. It gives peace of mind that a loved one has direct access to expert health professionals – on top of our day-to-day care.”

This feature is provided alongside the home’s exclusive partnership with Balanced, Edinburgh’s leading team of physiotherapists, who work with residents individually to improve mobility and increase activity.

Cramond Residence is located to the north of the city and adopts a small-group living philosophy spread across three floors. That means groups of eight rooms form distinct “houses”, where residents are encouraged to eat and socialise together.

The home provides a range of activities specially designed to give residents a richer and more satisfying life, with specialist facilities and trained staff on hand to provide support & relief.