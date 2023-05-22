The family owned Roomzzz Aparthotels has opened its first site in Scotland at St James Quarter, making this the company’s twelfth aparthotel in the UK.
This one is situated on the top level of the Quarter and many of the suites have the most outstanding views of Calton Hill and Arthur’s Seat. It is long-awaited as it was one of the first names to be revealed when the development began around seven years ago.
This is boutique living in a self-catering apartment so that you can feel as though you live in the city whether you are here for a night or months at a time. Each apartment has a kitchen which is fully equipped and in the bedroom there are Dyson hairdryers to make sure you look just as good as your surroundings.
There are 74 serviced apartments in the development with the Bonnie Suite the pièce de résistance with a balcony and views to the hills. This suite also has a dining table for entertaining. But if you are thinking of having people run then you can take advantage of Bonnie & Wild nearby. The food and beverages from the many outlets there will deliver to your door. With names such as El Perro Negro and Kochchi to National Chef of Scotland Gary Maclean’s Creel Caught and Chef Jimmy Lee’s Salt & Chilli Oriental, as well as city favourites Joelato, east PIZZAS and Stack & Still there is something for everyone.
Shaan Ahmed, Chief Operating Officer at Roomzzz Aparthotels Edinburgh said: “Roomzzz Aparthotels Edinburgh is the next exciting chapter for the Roomzzz brand. As the first venture into Scotland, location was so important and what better setting to choose than in the heart of the capital, with views of the city’s most iconic landmarks.
“We’re also excited to be offering guests one of the best room service offerings in the city through our partnership with Bonnie & Wild. The selection of food and drink is first class, and we know our guests will love the opportunity to enjoy in the comfort of their Roomzzz apartment.
“Our unique blend of stylish accommodation and flexible amenities is perfectly suited to the needs of modern travellers who seek comfort, convenience, and the freedom to experience a destination on their terms. We look forward to welcoming guests and providing them with an unforgettable stay in this remarkable city.”
Roomzzz Edinburgh also features a 24-hour reception, free Wi-Fi and a Grab & Go breakfast with Bean to Cup Coffee. Selected pet friendly and accessibility enhanced studios are also available to choose from, as well as dedicated family rooms ready to accommodate up to 2 adults and 2 children.
For more information and to make a reservation, visit the Roomzzz website.
Other aparthotels can be found in cities including Manchester, London, Newcastle and York.
