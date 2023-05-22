Rico’s Ristorante on Caste Street wants to help you celebrate with an early summer brunch each month from 3 June onwards.

La Bella Vita will feature the finest Italian cuisine with fresh cocktails and live entertainment on the first Saturday of every month.

Starting at noon the stylish event will allow guests to choose everything from the specially developed ‘Brunch’ Menu. It serves Smoked Ricotta Ravioli and Bruschetta, as well as beverages including Italian Prosecco and Summer Spritz cocktails.

The two course brunch includes ITALIAN SHARING PLATES for the table – Bruschetta, Arancini, Sicilian Olives and Italian Cured meats Selection. SECOND follows this with a choice of Roasted Cumbrian Chicken, fregola, hazelnut & wild garlic, North Sea Cod, peperonata and courgette or Smoked Ricotta Ravioli, broccoli, chilli & hazelnuts for main course.

Rico’s Ristorante Owner Stefano Pieraccini said: “La Bella Vita is, with all intentions, gloriously lavish but with the leisurely easy-going feel suited for a Saturday way of dining. It is also a much-welcomed opportunity for us to showcase our food and drink offerings here at Rico’s in the splendid surroundings of our unique and stylish North Castle Street restaurant”.

Rico’s trendy cocktail bar, Ciao, will also host the post-brunch ‘Dopo la Fiesta’ with music and Saxophonist for entertainment.

Brunch tickets are available for £45 per person and include a Summer Spritz Cocktail on arrival, sharing plates of Cicchetti for the table, a main dish of your choice and a half bottle of Prosecco per person. Dates for brunch events in July and August will be announced on the Rico’s Instagram pages here

Rico’s Ristorante 58A North Castle Street Edinburgh EH2 3LU

https://www.ricosristorante.co.uk/Reservations/Reservations/

