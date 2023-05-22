Rico’s Ristorante on Caste Street wants to help you celebrate with an early summer brunch each month from 3 June onwards.
La Bella Vita will feature the finest Italian cuisine with fresh cocktails and live entertainment on the first Saturday of every month.
Starting at noon the stylish event will allow guests to choose everything from the specially developed ‘Brunch’ Menu. It serves Smoked Ricotta Ravioli and Bruschetta, as well as beverages including Italian Prosecco and Summer Spritz cocktails.
The two course brunch includes ITALIAN SHARING PLATES for the table – Bruschetta, Arancini, Sicilian Olives and Italian Cured meats Selection. SECOND follows this with a choice of Roasted Cumbrian Chicken, fregola, hazelnut & wild garlic, North Sea Cod, peperonata and courgette or Smoked Ricotta Ravioli, broccoli, chilli & hazelnuts for main course.
Rico’s Ristorante Owner Stefano Pieraccini said: “La Bella Vita is, with all intentions, gloriously lavish but with the leisurely easy-going feel suited for a Saturday way of dining. It is also a much-welcomed opportunity for us to showcase our food and drink offerings here at Rico’s in the splendid surroundings of our unique and stylish North Castle Street restaurant”.
Rico’s trendy cocktail bar, Ciao, will also host the post-brunch ‘Dopo la Fiesta’ with music and Saxophonist for entertainment.
Brunch tickets are available for £45 per person and include a Summer Spritz Cocktail on arrival, sharing plates of Cicchetti for the table, a main dish of your choice and a half bottle of Prosecco per person. Dates for brunch events in July and August will be announced on the Rico’s Instagram pages here
Rico’s Ristorante 58A North Castle Street Edinburgh EH2 3LU
https://www.ricosristorante.co.uk/Reservations/Reservations/
There’s Roomzzz for you at St James Quarter
The family owned Roomzzz Aparthotels has opened its first site in Scotland at St James Quarter, making this the company’s twelfth aparthotel in the UK. This one is situated on the top level of the Quarter and many of the suites have the most outstanding views of Calton Hill and Arthur’s Seat. It is long-awaited…
Five things you need to know today
Event tonight with Josie Long Portobello Bookshop is holding an event tonight at the Freemasons’ Hall in the city centre at 7pm with comedian Josie Long in conversation with fellow stand up Eleanor Morton. Tickets still available. https://www.theportobellobookshop.com/events/josie-long-because-i-dont-know-what-you-mean George Street plans shortlisted for an award The George Street First New Town redesign has not even…
Furniture firm’s expansion plans rejected over loss of mature trees
A luxury furniture firm’s bid to expand its Midlothian industrial estate site has been rejected by planners over the proposed loss of mature trees. Midlothian Council’s planners rejected the application from local company Charlotte James Furniture to build a storage warehouse next to their workshop and showroom in the Pentland Industrial Estate, Loanhead. They said the…
First Minister asks Prime Minster to support energy storage
The First Minister has written to the Prime Minister asking that the UK Government takes action to help rapidly and fully decarbonise the electricity system. In a letter sent to the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday morning, the First Minister has called for more to be done to support long duration energy storage technologies…
Hockey – Scots improve to draw with Ireland
Scotland women bounced back from their 4-0 defeat on Saturday to draw 1-1 with Ireland in Belfast in an entertaining second match of a two game series. Game two saw a much improved Scotland performance and head coach, Chris Duncan, said: “This was night and day from Saturday.” Both sides are building towards the EuroHockey…
Royal Infirmary Edinburgh had already started improvements before inspection report
Following the report published by Healthcare Improvement Scotland this week, NHS Lothian said they had already launched a major improvement programme even before the inspections were conducted. The health board also said there have been months of exceptional pressures, but they will react to the report demanding a number of improvements. The inspectors made two…
