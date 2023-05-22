Event tonight with Josie Long
Portobello Bookshop is holding an event tonight at the Freemasons’ Hall in the city centre at 7pm with comedian Josie Long in conversation with fellow stand up Eleanor Morton.
Tickets still available.
https://www.theportobellobookshop.com/events/josie-long-because-i-dont-know-what-you-mean
George Street plans shortlisted for an award
The George Street First New Town redesign has not even begun but it has been nominated for an award in the Scottish Design Awards 2023.
The principal idea behind the new plans is to rid the street of car parking and open it up to more people in a major public realm project reconfiguring the whole space. The street will become a people-focussed environment in one of the first projects in the City Centre Transformation Plan – a 10-year strategy.While there will be landscaped areas, some have criticised the plans as there are no places for trees in this flagship project.
Petitions to parliament
There are currently 122 petitions brought forward for consideration by The Scottish Parliament.
You can find them all at this link here in case there is something you would like the parliament to mull over and perhaps take action on.
Some from the summer last year remain under consideration, so it is clearly not the quickest way to get action.
Road closures and diversions
In Leith there are local road closures on Sandport Place and Coburg Street which begin on Monday. The full list of road closures all over the city is in our article here.
There’s Roomzzz for you at St James Quarter
The family owned Roomzzz Aparthotels has opened its first site in Scotland at St James Quarter, making this the company’s twelfth aparthotel in the UK. This one is situated on the top level of the Quarter and many of the suites have the most outstanding views of Calton Hill and Arthur’s Seat. It is long-awaited…
La Bella Vita awaits you at Rico’s
Rico’s Ristorante on Caste Street wants to help you celebrate with an early summer brunch each month from 3 June onwards. La Bella Vita will feature the finest Italian cuisine with fresh cocktails and live entertainment on the first Saturday of every month. Starting at noon the stylish event will allow guests to choose everything…
Furniture firm’s expansion plans rejected over loss of mature trees
A luxury furniture firm’s bid to expand its Midlothian industrial estate site has been rejected by planners over the proposed loss of mature trees. Midlothian Council’s planners rejected the application from local company Charlotte James Furniture to build a storage warehouse next to their workshop and showroom in the Pentland Industrial Estate, Loanhead. They said the…
First Minister asks Prime Minster to support energy storage
The First Minister has written to the Prime Minister asking that the UK Government takes action to help rapidly and fully decarbonise the electricity system. In a letter sent to the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday morning, the First Minister has called for more to be done to support long duration energy storage technologies…
Hockey – Scots improve to draw with Ireland
Scotland women bounced back from their 4-0 defeat on Saturday to draw 1-1 with Ireland in Belfast in an entertaining second match of a two game series. Game two saw a much improved Scotland performance and head coach, Chris Duncan, said: “This was night and day from Saturday.” Both sides are building towards the EuroHockey…
Royal Infirmary Edinburgh had already started improvements before inspection report
Following the report published by Healthcare Improvement Scotland this week, NHS Lothian said they had already launched a major improvement programme even before the inspections were conducted. The health board also said there have been months of exceptional pressures, but they will react to the report demanding a number of improvements. The inspectors made two…
