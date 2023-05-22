Event tonight with Josie Long

Portobello Bookshop is holding an event tonight at the Freemasons’ Hall in the city centre at 7pm with comedian Josie Long in conversation with fellow stand up Eleanor Morton.

Tickets still available.

https://www.theportobellobookshop.com/events/josie-long-because-i-dont-know-what-you-mean

George Street plans shortlisted for an award

The George Street First New Town redesign has not even begun but it has been nominated for an award in the Scottish Design Awards 2023.

The principal idea behind the new plans is to rid the street of car parking and open it up to more people in a major public realm project reconfiguring the whole space. The street will become a people-focussed environment in one of the first projects in the City Centre Transformation Plan – a 10-year strategy.While there will be landscaped areas, some have criticised the plans as there are no places for trees in this flagship project.

Petitions to parliament

There are currently 122 petitions brought forward for consideration by The Scottish Parliament.

You can find them all at this link here in case there is something you would like the parliament to mull over and perhaps take action on.

Some from the summer last year remain under consideration, so it is clearly not the quickest way to get action.

Road closures and diversions

In Leith there are local road closures on Sandport Place and Coburg Street which begin on Monday. The full list of road closures all over the city is in our article here.

