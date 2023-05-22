Edinburgh College welcomes prospective students to the Sighthill Campus to show its facilities to those thinking of starting a course in August 2023.

The open day will allow people considering a course there to find out about the various subjects they can study, as well as see first-hand what it’s like to study at the capital College.

Sighthill Campus will be open from 10am-1pm on Saturday 27 May 2023 for anyone considering applying for a full-time, part-time, or evening course. Those in attendance will also have the chance to find out more about the many National 5 and Higher courses on offer.

The College offers courses and professional training across a wide range of subjects within the Creative Industries, Construction and Engineering, Health, Wellbeing and Social Sciences, and Tourism, Hospitality and Business faculties.

Prospective students, parents, guardians, business owners and those in employment are invited to visit Sighthill Campus to find out more about course options, how to apply to study at the College, to get advice on additional support, and to learn more about funding options.

Learners at any stage of their professional or education journey will be able to find out about the College’s beginner-level courses, pathways to university, short courses, and continuous professional development courses.

Guided tours of campus facilities will also take place during the event, with staff available to answer any questions that come to mind along the way.

Edinburgh College Principal, Audrey Cumberford, said: “We’re delighted to be opening our Sighthill Campus to prospective students this May so that they can experience what life is like at Edinburgh College.

“It’s an excellent opportunity to find out more about the many fantastic courses we have on offer at our campuses across the capital, as well as discover the different ways that Edinburgh College can help you realise the future you want to achieve. If you’ve been thinking about studying with us, please do come along.”

https://www.edinburghcollege.ac.uk/news-and-events/events/open-days-may-2023

Like this: Like Loading...