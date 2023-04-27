Bread making masterclass inspires creativity amongst the residents.

Residents at an Edinburgh care home have enjoyed a series of cooking classes as part of their events calendar, with the programme starting off with a bread making masterclass.

The sessions held at Cramond Residence, courtesy of the home’s Chef Paul Cowley, hope to inspire creativity and reignite a passion for cooking amongst the residents.

This month’s masterclass focused on bread making with future sessions set to feature foods from all over the globe – following residents’ wishes.

Cooking is just one of the activities the home provides as part of its events calendar which is tailored to residents’ interests, with the aim of improving their wellbeing and independence. Other activities include exercises classes, arts and craft as well as frequent day trips.

Paul, who alongside the head chef leads the catering department at the 74-bedroom home, said: “I love seeing the smiling faces of our residents as they take part in activities that remind them of home comforts such as cooking.

“Residents enjoyed a step by step session on how to make bread from scratch. We sampled the bread, tasting the different types and comparing it to shop bought bread

“Many of our residents already have a passion for cooking so we wanted to introduce the classes to continue that enjoyment while allowing some of the group to learn new skills and try different cuisines.

“As well as the pleasure of cooking, the class also provides a fun setting where residents can enjoy socialising with others in the class. The buzz of happy chatter in the dining room is ample pay back for the work we do.”

This month’s activities include garden archery and golf sessions, spa and relaxation mornings and physio classes, organised by Cramond Residence’s dedicated Lifestyle Coordinators who are committed to providing fun and engaging activities for the residents to enjoy.

Len Skelton, a resident at the home said: “I always enjoy the meals cooked up by chefs at Cramond, however it is really nice to be given the opportunity to get back in the kitchen again. Who doesn’t love the taste of fresh bread out of the oven…”

In addition to freshly prepared nutritious meals and a robust excursions and activities calendar, residents are provided with deluxe accommodation, best-of-class facilities and a wide range of entertainment.

The medication and care provided is based on a detailed personal care plan, which is continually assessed and revised by health care professionals and other experts to ensure that the best possible care is being delivered.

Facilities provided include a cinema and function room, a dedicated games room and also a sensory experience which offers therapeutic activities for those with dementia.

Cramond Residence offer tours of their quality accommodation and facilities, allowing potential residents and loved ones to see the residence for themselves, meet the team and discuss requirements.

https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

Like this: Like Loading...