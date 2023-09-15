This is the most up to date list of roadworks and events leading to road closures in Edinburgh for the next week or so.

All of the newest advice is highlighted in blue for convenience.

Some of the highlights:

A new pedestrian crossing is being installed on Canongate at New Street to Horse Wynd between Tuesday and Thursday.

Hawthornvale will be closed for resurfacing from Tuesday

Eyre Terrace will remain closed for the demolition of a building there.

On Saturday there will be rolling road closures from the Mound, Hanovver Street, George Street, South St David Street, Princes Street, Waverley Bridge (which is in any event pedestrianised), Market Street, New Street, Canongate, Horse Wind. The climate march starts at 11.30am.

There is also a lot of resurfacing work carrying on. If you see anything which is not on the list then let @EdinTravel know.

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

