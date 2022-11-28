New archery sessions entertain elderly care home residents.
Active pensioners at an Edinburgh care home are proving you are never too old to take up a new hobby.
The introduction of archery to Cramond Residence’s calendar of activities has been well received by residents who channelled their inner Robin Hood as they learned how to shoot a bow and arrow for the first time.
The home’s Lifestyle team were keen to introduce an activity that many residents wouldn’t have had exposure too to compliment the rich and exciting rota of activities offered which has been tailored to residents’ interests to improve their wellbeing and independence.
Garylee Rushforth, Lifestyle Coordinator at the 74-bedroom home, said: “It really was a spur of the moment idea – when I was purchasing new sports equipment for the home, I saw an archery kit online and thought it would be a great outdoor activity to try with our residents.
“Initially, the idea of archery was a very alien concept as none of the residents had ever engaged with such an activity before. However, we ended up seeing a huge turnout – with around 20 residents participating in the first session – so we decided to make the activity a regular addition.
“The residents have been loving trying out archery – there’s always lots of laughs and smiles, which is always so rewarding to see. It’s been a great hit!”
The activity was integrated into the home’s bustling events rota, among a series of other sports and exercise classes, to encourage movement and improve the residents’ physical wellbeing.
Garylee continued: “Physical engagement is vital in supporting the mental stimulation and physical needs of our residents, as well as creating a happy and thriving environment for them to enjoy.
“Working in conjunction with our physiotherapy team, we offer at least one physical activity every day. We have seen that increased activity aids mobility and reduces the likelihood of falls occurring amongst residents, creating a safer living environment.
“We offer a wide range of sporting activities at Cramond Residence – from boules, to tennis, to dance. We even held a sports day for the residents, which was a great success.”
Cramond Residence adopts a small-group living philosophy spread across three floors. That means groups of eight rooms form distinct “houses”, where residents are encouraged to eat and socialise together.
The home provides a range of activities specially designed to give residents a richer and more satisfying life, with specialist facilities and trained staff on hand to provide support & relief.
