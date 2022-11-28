On Wednesday at 7pm, Edinburgh International Festival is hosting a special viewing event on YouTube.

The 30-minute film Edinburgh is a Story, which shows off the city at its best and includes artists from the 75th Festival, includes some video of a new commission from Scottish Ballet at the National Monument, choreographed by Nicholas Shoesmith, and the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra in the Scottish Parliament Building. The film is made up of five short films which create a journey through Edinburgh.

The films feature Edinburgh Makar, Hannah Lavery, Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska and the Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, British pianist Wayne Marshall and Australian didgeridoo virtuoso, William Barton.

The film is available worldwide to watch for free, and is directed by Oscar Sansom (Biffy Clyro, Liam Gallagher, Royal Blood, Belle and Sebastian) from Glasgow-based production company’s Forest of Black.

The At Home programme some of which has already been released during November takes place until 1 December with three digital releases per week, each at 4pm, all freely available to be watched from anywhere in the world at www.eif.co.uk/at-home and on the Edinburgh International Festival YouTube Channel.

See the full programme of releases below.

Francesca Hegyi, Chief Executive, Edinburgh International Festival said, “We are proud to welcome viewers from around the world to join us in celebrating St Andrews Day, with a special viewing of Edinburgh is a Story, which shares world-class performances from some incredible artists from this year’s programme. We are grateful to abrdn for making this possible through their support for the At Home programme.”

Judith Kynaston, Head of Global Brand at abrdn said “We’re delighted to continue our support of the Edinburgh International Festival Digital ‘At Home’ Programme for a second time. ‘At Home’ gives global audiences the opportunity to experience a diverse programme of live performances for free, and we’re excited to continue our association with the world’s leading performing arts festival in 2022. Looking forward to watching.”

RELEASE SCHEDULE

Title: Arab Strap – Music Session

Released: 27 October, 4pm

Description: Arab Strap perform ‘The Turning of Our Bones’, recorded onstage before their International Festival performance at Leith Theatre.

Hannah Lavery – At Home filming | Forest of Black | Edinburgh International Festival 2022 | 10.08.2022 | Jess Shurte

Title: Hannah Lavery – Edinburgh is a Story

Released: 1 November, 4pm

Description: The first film from Forest of Black’s Edinburgh is a Story series features a performance of Makar Hannah Lavery’s titular poem. The special commissioned piece was also performed at the International Festival’s Opening Event, MACRO, at BT Murrayfield this year.

Title: Behind-the-scenes – Edinburgh is a Story

Released: 2 November, 4pm

Description: Behind-the-scenes look at the making of At Home, featuring interviews with Oscar Sansom (Director), Beth Allan (Producer), Hannah Lavery, William Barton, Wayne Marshall, Sian.

Title: Jordi Savall – Music Session

Released: 3 November, 4pm

Description: Jordi Savall performs with an ensemble of musicians from Hespèrion XXI from the stage of the Queen’s Hall.

William Barton – At Home filming | Forest of Black | Edinburgh International Festival 2022 | 12.08.2022 | Andrew Perry

Title: William Barton – Edinburgh is a Story

Released: 8 November, 4pm

Description: The second part of the Edinburgh is a Story series features Australian digeridoo player William Barton as he performs ‘The Rising of Mother Country’ from the Salisbury Crags.

Title: Brandenburg Concertos – Full Concert

Released: 9 November, 4pm

Description: The first full concert recording from the 2022 Edinburgh International Festival features Richard Egarr leading The Brandenburg Concertos, a collection of Bach’s iconic compositions filmed as live at the Queen’s Hall.

Title: Brìghde Campbell – Music Session

Released: 10 November, 4pm

Description: Brìghde Campbell who featured in MACRO is a leading contemporary performer of Celtic music and plays a rendition of ‘Clann Ulaidh’ backstage at Leith Theatre.

Title: Wayne Marshall – Edinburgh is a Story

Release Date: 15 November, 4pm

Description: Edinburgh is a Story continues as audiences join Wayne Marshall in a unique and intimate performance from the Great Gallery at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Title: Saul – Highlights

Saul – Highlights

Released: 16 November, 4pm

16 November, 4pm Description: Filmed highlights of The English Concert’s performance of Handel’s Saul at the Usher Hall as part of this year’s Edinburgh International Festival, conducted by John Butt and featuring Neal Davies in the title role

Title: Aref Ghorbani – Music Session

Released: 17 November, 4pm

Description: Aref Ghorbani performs the Persian folk song recorded ahead of Vocal, part of 2022’s Refuge series, in partnership with the Scottish Refugee Council.

Soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska in the Garden Lobby at The Scottish Parliament

Title: Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra – Edinburgh is a Story

Released: 22 November, 4pm

Description: The Ukrainian Freedom Orchestra, conducted by Keri-Lynn Wilson and featuring soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska, perform ‘Abscheulicher, komm Hoffnung’ from Beethoven’s Fidelio in a historic performance at the Scottish Parliament Building, reflecting Edinburgh’s position as a twinned city of Kyiv.

Title: The Closing Concert – Full Concert

Released: 23 November, 4pm

Description: The closing concert of the 2022 Festival, Elgar’s The Dream of Gerontius marks the final full performance recording, a grand spectacle performed by the RSNO led Sir Andrew Davis and featuring the Edinburgh Festival Chorus and the National Youth Choir of Scotland.

Title: Sian – Music Session

Released: 24 November, 4pm

Description: Gaelic vocal trio Sian performs ‘Na Gamhna Geala’ outside of Leith Theatre before their performance in Niteworks: Comann which closed the 2022 Edinburgh International Festival.

Title: Scottish Ballet – Edinburgh is a Story

Released: 29 November, 4pm

Description: An exclusive commission choreographed by Nicholas Shoesmith features dancer James Garrington concluding the singular releases of the Edinburgh is a Story series.

Title: Edinburgh is a Story – Full Film

Release Date: 30 November, 7pm

Description: Audiences across the world are encouraged to gather and celebrate Scotland on St Andrews Day by watching Edinburgh is a Story in full. The film will take the viewer on a beautiful journey across the city of Edinburgh as world class artists perform in wild and stunning locations.

Title: Takacz Quartet – Music Session

Release Date: 1 December, 4pm

Description: The final Music Session features the Takacz Quartet performance of the first movement of Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s ‘Five Fantasiestucke Op 5’.

Visit www.eif.co.uk/at-home for full details of Edinburgh International Festival At Home in partnership with abrdn.





