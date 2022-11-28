A finance sector recruitment specialist has been named as one of 14 ground-breaking business trailblazers in Scotland by WIRED Magazine and HSBC UK.
Core-Asset Consulting was identified as an innovative, fast-growth scale-up that is pushing boundaries and helping to lead the conversation on major social, economic and environmental issues.
The Edinburgh firm has joined a community which features the likes of Intelligent Growth Solutions, a global agritech innovator delivering more sustainable food systems, Skyrora, an Edinburgh-based rocket company and Numan, a health app devoted to tackling the stigma around men’s health.
To celebrate, Core-Asset founder Betsy Williamson joined senior leaders from the other Scottish trailblazers for a networking event to discuss ways in which to spread the message of sustainability in business.
Betsy said: “The trailblazing event brought together the very best of innovative business leaders across a number of different sectors.
“Everyone was conscious about how to make Scottish business more sustainable as well as socially and economically progressive. It was great to hear about a number of companies which were not just surviving through this economic uncertainty, but thriving.
“Being named as a WIRED Trailblazer, and identified as one of the UK’s most innovative and inspiring businesses is a tremendous honour.
“We will continue to do all we can to raise awareness of socio-economic issues in the Scottish workplace.”
Core-Asset has joined 73 other businesses across the UK to be named in the first cohort of WIRED Trailblazers.
The WIRED Trailblazer hub is a place in which other business leaders can get help and advice from the thoughts and insights of the community.
Core-Asset Consulting was formed in 2005. Initially the firm carved its reputation in Scotland’s globally-renowned asset management sector. However, the success of its model allowed it to expand across the wider financial services market. It now boasts dedicated accounting, investment operations and finance teams and also works in Scotland’s thriving legal sector.
FLY Open Air announces date and first performers for 2023
FLY Open Air returns for its tenth edition in May 2023, with Ben Hemsley, Eliza Rose, Job Jobse, Interplanetary Criminal and Sally C among the first names announced with tickets on sale now. The May edition of the festival will take place in the grounds of Hopetoun House, one of Scotland’s finest stately homes just…
Continue Reading FLY Open Air announces date and first performers for 2023
Forth Children’s Theatre to perform their panto for families living aboard MS Victoria
Forth Children’s Theatre’s Christmas production this year is Beauty and the Beast. The young cast will stage their show in the Wee Hub in Ocean Terminal at the beginning of next month, and will then perform their panto in a free show for the Ukrainians living on board MS Victoria in Leith. Forth Children’s Theatre…
Continue Reading Forth Children’s Theatre to perform their panto for families living aboard MS Victoria
Pensioners take aim with home’s new activity
New archery sessions entertain elderly care home residents. Active pensioners at an Edinburgh care home are proving you are never too old to take up a new hobby. The introduction of archery to Cramond Residence’s calendar of activities has been well received by residents who channelled their inner Robin Hood as they learned how to shoot a bow…
Continue Reading Pensioners take aim with home’s new activity
Edinburgh is a Story to be released on St Andrew’s Day
On Wednesday at 7pm, Edinburgh International Festival is hosting a special viewing event on YouTube. The 30-minute film Edinburgh is a Story, which shows off the city at its best and includes artists from the 75th Festival, includes some video of a new commission from Scottish Ballet at the National Monument, choreographed by Nicholas Shoesmith,…
Continue Reading Edinburgh is a Story to be released on St Andrew’s Day
Pupils take centre stage raising funds for vital paediatric work
Leith Rotary Club supports children’s charity at annual concert Musical talent from two Edinburgh schools joined forces this week to support a charity transforming paediatric surgery in low and middle income countries. Around 80 pupils from Leith Academy and Trinity Academy took to the South Leith Parish Church stage for Leith Rotary Club’s annual charity…
Continue Reading Pupils take centre stage raising funds for vital paediatric work
Fine wines and the owner’s gin on the menu
Guests can now sample a new Bordeaux, together with several other outstanding reds, plus the Karma Group’s own “Travellers Gin” at Karma Lake of Menteith. Known for its fantastic curated wine and spirits collection, assembled since 2016, Karma Group, the collection of 44 worldwide luxury resorts, has introduced a fantastic new red wine to its…