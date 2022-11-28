A finance sector recruitment specialist has been named as one of 14 ground-breaking business trailblazers in Scotland by WIRED Magazine and HSBC UK.

Core-Asset Consulting was identified as an innovative, fast-growth scale-up that is pushing boundaries and helping to lead the conversation on major social, economic and environmental issues.

The Edinburgh firm has joined a community which features the likes of Intelligent Growth Solutions, a global agritech innovator delivering more sustainable food systems, Skyrora, an Edinburgh-based rocket company and Numan, a health app devoted to tackling the stigma around men’s health.

To celebrate, Core-Asset founder Betsy Williamson joined senior leaders from the other Scottish trailblazers for a networking event to discuss ways in which to spread the message of sustainability in business.

Betsy said: “The trailblazing event brought together the very best of innovative business leaders across a number of different sectors.

“Everyone was conscious about how to make Scottish business more sustainable as well as socially and economically progressive. It was great to hear about a number of companies which were not just surviving through this economic uncertainty, but thriving.

“Being named as a WIRED Trailblazer, and identified as one of the UK’s most innovative and inspiring businesses is a tremendous honour.

“We will continue to do all we can to raise awareness of socio-economic issues in the Scottish workplace.”

Core-Asset has joined 73 other businesses across the UK to be named in the first cohort of WIRED Trailblazers.

The WIRED Trailblazer hub is a place in which other business leaders can get help and advice from the thoughts and insights of the community.

Core-Asset Consulting was formed in 2005. Initially the firm carved its reputation in Scotland’s globally-renowned asset management sector. However, the success of its model allowed it to expand across the wider financial services market. It now boasts dedicated accounting, investment operations and finance teams and also works in Scotland’s thriving legal sector.

