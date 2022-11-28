Forth Children’s Theatre’s Christmas production this year is Beauty and the Beast.
The young cast will stage their show in the Wee Hub in Ocean Terminal at the beginning of next month, and will then perform their panto in a free show for the Ukrainians living on board MS Victoria in Leith.
Forth Children’s Theatre (FCT) is in rehearsals and sprinkling stardust over a cast full of fairytale characters in their brand new, musical production of Beauty and The Beast: The Panto.
Written and directed by Lewis C Baird and choreographed by Taylor Doig – the talented team who made FCT’s last production of Oliver! a massive success. They will be joined by vocal coach Erin Munro.
For the panto, the group has taken up residence in the new community space, The Wee Hub, in the old Debenhams store in Ocean Terminal. They have a team of magicians creating a set as far removed from a department store as humanly possible. By December, the hub will be transformed into a Scottish castle fit for Belle and the beast.
And then the performers will perform a free show for the Ukrainian families living on board MS Victoria.
The Wee Hub offers a dedicated space for the community of Leith and beyond to come together and share in dance, song, and fun. This traditional family pantomime follows Belle as she travels into the unknown to save her father, who has been held captive by a hideous beast in the mysterious Dalkeith Castle. Is the beast as evil as he appears? Oh aye he is …oh no he’s no! You will have to decide for yourselves.
The theatre was established in 1979 to encourage interest and active participation in theatre and drama among young people. They normally stage two shows a year, Easter and a Fringe show, and regularly play to sell-out houses. They have won a host of awards but as with many theatre companies, they had to close their doors during the pandemic. The young company has decided to make the next 12 months a bumper year, starting with the panto and closely followed by Cole Porter’s Anything Goes in February.
This promises to be a fun-filled evening full of song, dance, and lots and lots of laughs.
Date: 8-10 December 2022
Time: 7:30pm with an additional matinee on Saturday 10 December at 2:30pm
Location: The Wee Hub, Old Debenhams, Ocean Terminal, Ocean Drive, Leith, EH6 6JJ
Tickets Cost: £15 – Adult, £10 – Concession + fees, Family tickets available
For tickets: https://www.forthchildrenstheatre.org/upcoming-shows
