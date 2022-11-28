FLY Open Air returns for its tenth edition in May 2023, with Ben Hemsley, Eliza Rose, Job Jobse, Interplanetary Criminal and Sally C among the first names announced with tickets on sale now.

The May edition of the festival will take place in the grounds of Hopetoun House, one of Scotland’s finest stately homes just outside South Queensferry.

‘Legend in the making’ Ben Hemsley returns to FLY Open Air with his luring melodies and flavours of old school nostalgia with New Zealand brothers Chaos in the CBD, known for their dreamy take on dance music also confirmed.

Eliza Rose and Interplanetary Criminal, the artists behind this Summer’s most empowering anthem ‘B.O.T.A. (The Baddest Of Them All) join the line-up alongside the universally loved Job Jobse, who made his name as one of Trouw in Amsterdam’s most exciting residents.

Inspired selector Sally C, genre-bending Surusinghe and dynamic electronic duo Prospa are also set to play alongside rising stars of the Scottish scene Hannah Laing, Hayley Zalassi and t e s t p r e s s.

Tom Ketley, FLY Open Air Director, said: “We’re excited to return for our 10th edition of the festival at Scotland’s finest stately home – Hopetoun House. The site can hold over 8,000 people so we expect this year to be our biggest yet!”

More artists will be announced in the coming months with early bird tickets on sale now and a payment plan option also available here.

