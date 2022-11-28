Scot Fraser Patrick (pictured) was in his sick bed with a virus last week but he pulled off the shock result on Day One of the BetVictor Scottish Open with a 4-3 victory over defending champion Luca Brecel.

The Glaswegian, currently ranked No 86, got off to a great start with a 62-40 scoreline in first frame, then he won the second 63-12 but Brecel, nicknamed the Belgian Bullet, hit back with a 76-0 win in the third and then levelled with a break of 72 in the fourth.

He edged ahead against a man ranked No 11 in the world, with an 83 break in the fifth but the 37-year-old Scot steadied himself and claimed a 93 break in the sixth before holding his nerve to claim the match with a 66-41 scoreline in the deciding seventh.

The snooker player, who has previously juggled his hours on the practice table with a job working as an Amazon delivery driver, said: “I was not expecting too much as I’ve not been playing.

“I’ve been under the weather and came here thinking whatever happens, happens and I did not feel any pressure. It can’t get much better than that, on the main table, beating the defending champion and I was lucky to get in straight away. I got the win and that’s all I’m concerned about really.”

Later, Judd Trump, ranked No 3 in the world, was out of the blocks quicky with 36 break but Sanderson Lam stepped in to notch break of 65 but missed a red into middle due to cue ball being tight to the right hand cushion.

In stepped Trump to clean up despite the pink being out of position. Frame score 68-65.

The second frame saw Trump out in front again, but a screw back on the green saw the cue ball finish close to the yellow in baulk and he failed in an attempt to get back in among the reds.

Lam then forced him to play again but eventually, after a bout of cat and mouse, Trump took control to emerge with a scoreline of 91-16 thanks to a break of 63.

Lam raced to a 50-13 advantage in frame three and worked a snooker which Trump just failed to counter. Lam put Trump in again, the cue ball positioned behind the brown in baulk and he was short by inches.

Attempt No 3, this time another direction. Same result. Cue ball back behind brown. This time success, but only just.

Lam back in with cue ball near red on bottom cushion, sending the white to the top of the table. He was on 62. Trump then attempted long red into bottom pocket and converted, leaving the white well placed for the pink.

Then he faced a red tight on cushion but sent it safely into the bottom pocket followed by the black and he would not be denied, cleaning up 63-62. Lamb looked down at the floor.

Trump had to sit and watch his opponent build a break of 56 in the next, but the Englishman got back in after an attempt on a black to a bottom pocket rattled the jaws but stayed above ground.

Trump made him pay and from 31-56 behind he secured a great pink off the rest into bottom bag for 53-56. It left a tight black but he sent into the top pocket. Score 4-0.

Bristol-based Trump said: “It was not that comfortable and there were quite a few opportunities for both of us but I managed to make long pots at crucial times.

“Any win is a good win and anyone in the professionals can make a clearance but I did not play at my best but very happy to come to a great new arena and put in a performance.”

John Higgins, nicknamed the Wishaw Wizzard, beat English rival Anthony Hamilton 4-2 and then admitted that his confidence is low.

Higgins started well, winning 95-16 in the opening frame thanks to a break of 55, but Hamilton hit back instantly with a wonderful break of 123 to win the frame, leaving Higgins with much to ponder.

Frame three saw Higgins into the pack quickly and he moved smoothly to a break of 103 to the delight of the home fans.

The Englishman was obviously having problems with his eyes, and inserting drops at one point, but he still won frame four 74-61.

Higgins rallied and a 55 break in the next won the frame for the Scot with an impressive 82-0 scoreline and he did not let the Englishman off the hook, closing the match out with a break of 74 in a 75-8 frame-six win.

Higgins said: “It is always a tough game when you play Anthony, we’ve played each other for years, playing on the amateur scene and now as professionals, he knows the game inside out. He is a gentleman and there was some great scoring there.”

He added: “It was a great win for me and the turning point was when he came out of the pack and did not land on a red. I am lucky that I have left him a red into the yellow bag and he has missed it.

“My form is bad at the moment and the confidence is really low but it can only take a couple of good matches, to win against a player like Anthony, to get confidence back up again.”

