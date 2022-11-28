People in Scotland are being asked to consider if they could open their homes to displaced people from Ukraine as part of a new campaign to find new hosts.
The campaign aims to increase the supply of volunteer hosts across the country for people who are currently in short-term welcome accommodation. A new webpage has been set up to provide prospective volunteers with clear information on the application process, and what is expected of them if they are matched with a displaced person from Ukraine who is already in Scotland.
Hosts will register their details online which will then be sent to their local authority, where checks are undertaken to ensure that homes offered are suitable for hosting.
Minister with Special Responsibility for Refugees from Ukraine Neil Gray said: “I’m so proud of the warm welcome the people of Scotland have given to those fleeing the war in Ukraine. We have welcomed so many people through our Super Sponsor Scheme who would otherwise not have been able to travel. We don’t want people to spend any more time than necessary in temporary accommodation and we are keen to match people with hosts as soon as we can.
“We need more hosts and that’s why we’ve launched this campaign. We know that being a host is a big commitment so we have set out exactly what will be expected so people can make an informed choice before providing their details. The most successful arrangements happen when both the needs of hosts and Ukrainians align. Many people may prefer to live in areas close to amenities and services, or close to pre-existing Ukrainian communities. In addition, volunteer hosts will have their own preferences and may not have space for larger family sizes or complex group compositions.
“Matching takes time and considerable input. This is why we have increased resources to our local authorities to boost the process.
“I’m extremely grateful to people who are already hosting, as well as those who have already put their details forward and are still waiting to be matched. Rest assured your generous offer is under consideration and your local authority will be in touch. Anyone who has already provided us with their details, will not need to do so again.”
Simon Tyas MBE from Scot Hosts said: “We are pleased to support this campaign, which is very much needed. Over the past nine months, Scot Hosts been working with hosts (through the Facebook group Scotland Ukraine Host Support Group) and Ukrainian families across Scotland to try and ensure that they have a positive and effective time during their time together in Scotland. We’ve created a support network where hosts can share positive and negative experiences, and we stand ready to welcome new hosts who are willing and able to offer their homes.”
To find out more about hosting or to apply to be a host visit mygov.scot/offer-a-home
‘Rocket’ Ronnie runs away with BetVictor opener
Ronnie O’Sullivan blew his Chinese opponent away in less than an hour at the BetVictor Scottish Open at Meadowbank and the lightning fast four frame win included the second fastest century break on record. The man nicknamed The Rocket fired the ton in 3min 34sec missing out on the record set by Maltese player Tony…
Continue Reading ‘Rocket’ Ronnie runs away with BetVictor opener
Patrick rises from sick bed to secure famous win
Scot Fraser Patrick (pictured) was in his sick bed with a virus last week but he pulled off the shock result on Day One of the BetVictor Scottish Open with a 4-3 victory over defending champion Luca Brecel. The Glaswegian, currently ranked No 86, got off to a great start with a 62-40 scoreline in…
Continue Reading Patrick rises from sick bed to secure famous win
FLY Open Air announces date and first performers for 2023
FLY Open Air returns for its tenth edition in May 2023, with Ben Hemsley, Eliza Rose, Job Jobse, Interplanetary Criminal and Sally C among the first names announced with tickets on sale now. The May edition of the festival will take place in the grounds of Hopetoun House, one of Scotland’s finest stately homes just…
Continue Reading FLY Open Air announces date and first performers for 2023
Forth Children’s Theatre to perform their panto for families living aboard MS Victoria
Forth Children’s Theatre’s Christmas production this year is Beauty and the Beast. The young cast will stage their show in the Wee Hub in Ocean Terminal at the beginning of next month, and will then perform their panto in a free show for the Ukrainians living on board MS Victoria in Leith. Forth Children’s Theatre…
Continue Reading Forth Children’s Theatre to perform their panto for families living aboard MS Victoria
Recruitment company named one of UK’s most innovative businesses
A finance sector recruitment specialist has been named as one of 14 ground-breaking business trailblazers in Scotland by WIRED Magazine and HSBC UK. Core-Asset Consulting was identified as an innovative, fast-growth scale-up that is pushing boundaries and helping to lead the conversation on major social, economic and environmental issues. The Edinburgh firm has joined a community…
Continue Reading Recruitment company named one of UK’s most innovative businesses
Pensioners take aim with home’s new activity
New archery sessions entertain elderly care home residents. Active pensioners at an Edinburgh care home are proving you are never too old to take up a new hobby. The introduction of archery to Cramond Residence’s calendar of activities has been well received by residents who channelled their inner Robin Hood as they learned how to shoot a bow…
Continue Reading Pensioners take aim with home’s new activity