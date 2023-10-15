World’s largest arts festival brings in record month for business

Edinburgh event and hospitality venue is thriving as it records its most successful business period to date after hitting record numbers during the Edinburgh International Festival Fringe.

Surgeons Quarter (SQ), one of Edinburgh’s largest Fringe performing spaces, welcomed a record 250,000 visitors to the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh’s (RCSEd) campus and increased their occupancy rate to an impressive 99.5% at its on-site, Ten Hill Place Hotel during August.

As the commercial arm of RCSEd, SQ worked closely with renowned festival producers theSpaceUK to host 248 productions across its 11 on site Fringe venues.

Scott Mitchell, Managing Director of SQ said: “The buzz in Edinburgh during the Fringe this year was incredible. To see our venues, and Edinburgh, transform into a hive of creativity and culture was very special.

“Each year we continue to grow and we’re incredibly proud of what we have achieved this year with record numbers coming in.

“Working with such a talented organisation such as theSpaceUK again this year has been extremely rewarding and we’re delighted with how well received each show was at this year’s Fringe.

“This year we have been able to host nearly 250 shows, with 120,000 audience members, which is just incredible. While the numbers are astounding, it is only testament to the quality of entertainment and service of those who performed and worked with us this year.”

Celebrating its 14th year as one of the largest Fringe venues, SQ operated five festival bars, and transformed its Courtyard Bar and Hill Square Gardens into a fiesta of flavour with Mexican street food created by SQ’s Executive Chef Dominik Kawalec.

This year’s line-up included shows from across the globe with musical performances, operas, drama and theatre shows as well as comedy and spoken word.

Scott continued: “None of this would have been possible without our fantastic, dedicated team, who worked incredibly hard to deliver top service across our venues throughout such a busy period.

“Whilst delighted with our increased footfall a key point of action for next year is to find a solution to either the increased recycling or use of re-usable products in an outdoor environment to adhere to our licencing conditions and sustainability agenda.

“I’d like to extend my thanks to not only those who worked with us, but to those who visited our venues and helped create a truly unique atmosphere in a Fringe that will live long in the memory.”

The 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe welcomed worldwide audiences, selling nearly 2.5 million tickets across 288 venues.

SQ will now turn its focus to the upcoming festive season, hosting 80s themed party nights throughout December offering a three-course meal, festive cocktail and wine for £60pp, and private parties from £65pp.

Surgeons Quarter promotes, sells and manages all commercial activities held within the RCSEd campus. It includes facilities for conferences, meetings, private events, parties, weddings and its own four-star hotel Ten Hill Place as well as Café 1505 and SQ Travel.

Profits from the Surgeons Quarter portfolio go towards the advancement of surgery and the improvement of patient outcomes worldwide.

https://www.surgeonsquarter.com/

