Willowbrae Bowling Club’s 2023 singles champions were presented with their trophies at the recent closing day.

The ladies’ title was won by Sandra Walker who beat Sylvia Napier in the final.

Stuart Pendreich won the men's trophy after a final against Chris Fraser. Stuart enjoyed a particularly successful season also winning the club's Cunningham Cup and the two-bowls singles.

Stuart Pendreich won the men’s trophy after a final against Chris Fraser. Stuart enjoyed a particularly successful season also winning the club’s Cunningham Cup and the two-bowls singles.

Sandra Walker and Stuart Pendreich

