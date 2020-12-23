One of Scotland’s oldest housing and care organisations has revealed its commitment to the greater use of technology to support its customers by signing up to the national Technology Enabled Care in Housing (TECH) Charter.

The move will see Edinburgh-headquartered Ark continue its aim of becoming a future-focused organisation which aims to positively impact the lives of its customers through technology-enabled care (TEC) and housing support.

Ark provides care, support and housing for adults with complex needs and their families, as well as general needs housing across Scotland, which sees it support around 600 customers.

TEC in Housing is a Scottish Government-funded programme hosted by the Scottish Federation of Housing Associations (SFHA). It supports the use of TEC in creating and delivering housing solutions, focusing on seven pledges which encourage organisations to embrace technology for its customers and staff.

Chief Executive Bobby Duffy said Ark’s recent rebrand has been vital in shaping its future pathway, including its commitment to technology and focusing on the future.

He said: “Our new vision, mission and values reflect the organisation as it is in 2020 and focuses on the new

opportunities we can create to embrace technology in care and housing.

“The three top priorities in implementing technology-enabled care and housing are to improve our customer experience and service, support our customers in living safely and independently in their own homes, and enable our employees to work flexibly, efficiently, and effectively within our communities.

“We are focused on investing in and delivering the highest quality of housing and care to our customers to ensure we can support people in exercising choice and control over their lives, and the ability to choose the type of support that best suits

them.”

Ark is the 40th housing provider to sign up to the Charter. The Charter’s seven pledges focus on engaging customers in the design of TEC enabled services, encouraging partnerships and the sharing of ideas, and ensuring a willingness for organisations to review and redesign services to support TEC solutions for customers.

Geraldine Begg, Programme Co-Ordinator for the national TEC in Housing programme said: “We are delighted that Ark has signed up to the Technology Enabled Care in Housing Charter.

“By signing up to the Charter, Ark has marked itself as a progressive organisation with its tenants’ wellbeing at its heart.

“Digital technology can play a significant role in enabling more people to live fulfilling, independent lives in their own homes

and communities and we look forward to supporting Ark to achieve their vision.“

The original ARK Housing Association was established in Edinburgh on 9th February 1977 by a small group of parishioners

from Morningside Baptist Church led by Rev Peter Bowes. These founders were responding to the need of one parishioner with learning difficulties, who wanted to live in a house with support, in the community.

