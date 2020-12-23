Police are urging all road users to take more care while out on the roads in the dark.

Everyone should be aware of other road users – their ability to see you may be reduced, look out for each other when using the road space we share and make sure you can be seen by other road users.

When walking, make sure you can be seen – use reflective or bright accessories and use safe crossing points

When using a bicycle on roads it’s the law to use front and rear lights and reflectors, whilst officers encourage you to use high visibility accessories.

Remember that cycling is not allowed on pavements, unless blue circular shared use signs are displayed.

When driving look out for all road users, obey speed limits, take note of 20mph speed limits, give plenty of space to cyclists, make sure all your lights are working and clear windscreen and windows before starting your journey.

A statement of Facebook reads: “Please take extra care when driving in the dark and keep an eye out for cyclists and pedestrians.

“They’re not always that visible. Allow them plenty of room – at least as much room as you would for another vehicle.”

