The Stone of Destiny will be relocated to Perth.

The announcement by the First Minister to the Scottish Parliament was made on behalf of the Commissioners for the Safeguarding of the Regalia, who advise Her Majesty The Queen about all matters relating to the Stone.

The stone was removed from Westminster Abbey in 1950 by four Scottish students, Ian Hamilton, Gavin Vernon, Alan Stuart and Kay Matheson. It broke in two during the process but they brought the larger piece back to Scotland, and ultimately the smaller part was retrieved too and the Stone was repaired. It is a matter of conjecture whether the stone returned to Westminster was the original or not. In 1996 it was returned to Scotland and housed at Edinburgh Castle along with the crown jewels of Scotland.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney said today that he was delighted about the news after campaigning for this outcome since the 1990s. He said: “A massive Christmas boost for Perth City and Perthshire.”

In 2019 Perth & Kinross Council and Culture Perth & Kinross made a submission to the Commissioners to relocate the Stone of Destiny to Perth.

Following a public consultation the Commissioners recommended to Her Majesty that the Stone should be relocated and Her Majesty has now accepted that advice.

The Stone is planned to be moved in 2024 to become the centrepiece of the opening of the Perth City Hall refurbishment project. Plans will be in place to ensure the Stone can be returned to Westminster Abbey for future Coronations.

Historic Environment Scotland, who have been responsible for the stewardship and care of the Stone since its return to Scotland in 1996, will continue to assist with the ongoing conservation of the Stone.

Answering a Scottish Government Inspired Question to the Scottish Parliament on the decision the First Minister said:

“The Stone of Destiny, also known as the Stone of Scone, forms an important part of the story of Scotland.

“Following due consideration the Commissioners were satisfied that the proposals for Perth City Hall gave full and proper regard to the need to ensure the security and conservation of the Stone, its accessibility to the general public and that it would be displayed in a manner in keeping with such an important cultural artefact

“The Commissioners also concluded that there would be considerable merit in relocating the Stone to assist with the ongoing regeneration of Perth.”

