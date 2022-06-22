An Edinburgh care home has enhanced its bespoke five-star care by resuming monthly resident meetings after Covid restrictions were lifted.

Residents at Cramond Residence will have the chance to engage in active, regular discussions about their experience in the home and to provide open and honest feedback.

The meetings were halted at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic but care home management believe the facility is an important aspect in promoting independent lifestyles and ensuring residents are mentally fulfilled.

Cramond Residence staff will be able to respond to any question on the running of home – from daily food menus and programmes of activities to the general service – all aimed at promoting community inclusivity.

The monthly meetings have been designed to give residents a key role in their own health and wellbeing and aligns with Cramond Residence’s ethos of ensuring residents continue to live interesting and fulfilling lives, doing things they want to do on their own terms.

Managing Director at Cramond Residence, Graeme Kelly said: “We are delighted to be adding the resident monthly meetings back into our already jam-packed schedule at the care home.

“It will provide our residents with the perfect opportunity to raise any queries so that we can continue improving and adapting, and above all, continue putting the needs of the residents at the heart of what we do.

“Cramond Residence provides an array of activities and specialised, tailored programmes and receiving feedback is an important way of confirming that we are meeting the needs of our residents and maintaining our status as a high-quality care home, providing the best possible care.”

Included in the home’s current offering for residents and curated by its dedicated lifestyle team are bespoke physiotherapy sessions provided by boutique experts, as well as specialist dementia care delivered in an environment that combines luxury hotel living with the reassuring feeling of being in your own home.

Graeme continued: “The resident meetings are optional however, we fully encourage all of our occupants to attend in order to get the best outcomes. We are really looking forward to adding this highly worthwhile service back into our programme of events and will welcome any feedback that we receive.”

Located in Cramond to the north of the city, the care home was launched in 2018 to offer uncompromising nurse-led care, as well as respite and dementia specialist services, and provides small-group living for up to 74 residents in nine luxuriously-appointed homes.

In addition to deluxe accommodation, residents are provided with freshly prepared nutritious meals, best-of-class facilities and a wide range of entertainment. The medication and care provided is based on a detailed personal care plan, which is continually assessed and revised by health care professionals and other experts to ensure that the best possible care is being delivered.

Facilities provided include a cinema and function room, a dedicated games room and also a sensory experience which offers therapeutic activities for those with dementia.

Cramond Residence offer tours of their quality accommodation and facilities, allowing potential residents and loved ones to see the residence for themselves, meet the team and discuss requirements.

https://cramondresidence.co.uk/

