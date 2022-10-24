The contestants have been competing for the ‘Golden Buzzer’ at an Edinburgh care home’s talent show.
Residents at an Edinburgh care home put on their dancing shoes and warmed up their vocal cords ahead of the home’s talent show.
‘Cramond’s Got Talent’ was the latest addition to Cramond Residence’s activities rota, with the aim of encouraging residents to lead fun and fulfilling lives.
At least 10 of the home’s residents and staff members took centre stage to perform in front of a judging panel which also consisted of six residents.
Many of the performances included tributes to bands such as ABBA, whilst one resident showcased traditional Spanish dancing and another performed a piano symphony.
The idea for Cramond’s Got Talent came from one of the home’s Lifestyle Coordinator’s, Garylee Rushforth. He said: “It was great to see the residents and staff members at Cramond let their hair down and fully immerse themselves in the experience.
“The residents were really excited and couldn’t wait to witness the array of talent that was to be showcased from not only their fellow residents, but also their favourite key workers.
“Each member of the panel had their own unique judging style as they all have a range of different backgrounds and life experiences, consisting of a dance teacher, a former RAF engineer, a pianist and singer to name a few.
“One of the residents was set on taking a Simon Cowell type approach in their judging style, which certainly made for an entertaining show!”
Activities are resident-led and aim to make life as fun and fulfilling as possible. The Lifestyle Team are continually looking for new exciting and engaging activities to implement into each month’s carefully-planned programme.
Facilities provided include a cinema and function room, a dedicated games room and also a sensory experience which offers therapeutic activities for those with dementia.
Garylee continued: “The vast array of offerings at Cramond really is exceptional. I love seeing the joy on our resident’s faces when they are participating and having fun during one of the planned sessions.”
The care home was opened in 2018 to offer nurse-led care, as well as respite and dementia specialist services, and provides small-group living for up to 74 residents in nine homes.
Cramond Residence offer tours of their quality accommodation and facilities, allowing potential residents and loved ones to see the residence for themselves, meet the team and discuss requirements.
To find out more, call 0131 341 4037 or visit https://cramondresidence.co.uk/
Bay Hotel has full range of Christmas events
The Bay is providing a wide range of festive dining and entertainment options with something for all the family this year. The Bay Hotel & Leisure Complex within Pettycur Bay Holiday Park in Kinghorn has a full and varied schedule of festive events which manager Janet Murray thinks will be extremely well received after two…
Continue Reading Bay Hotel has full range of Christmas events
Edinburgh Leisure helping out with a moneysaving campaign
In for a penny to lose the pounds With the rising cost of living, Edinburgh Leisure is running their ‘penny campaign’ reducing their joining fee to just a penny on their fitness, gym, class, swim and climb memberships, helping you to lose the pounds in time for Christmas and helping you find that wellbeing factor,…
Continue Reading Edinburgh Leisure helping out with a moneysaving campaign
Public Meeting – Monday 24 October – Cramond Inn
Cramond Inn…or Cramond Out? A Public Meeting is being held to discuss the future of the Cramond Inn. 7.30 pm, Monday 24 October The Cramond Association has arranged a public meeting to allow the local community to discuss the future of Edinburgh’s historic Cramond Inn which has remained closed since the pandemic. Working in partnership with…
Continue Reading Public Meeting – Monday 24 October – Cramond Inn
Consultation to be held on 525 Ferry Road
Consultation to be held next weekend for residential proposal of former Deutsche Bank offices A public consultation for the homes-led redevelopment of one of Edinburgh city centre’s largest potential development sites is to be launched later this month. Regeneration specialists Artisan Real Estate has formed a joint venture company with fund manager REInvest Asset Management…
The Balmoral is celebrating – a Season of Celebration
The Edinburgh hotel is celebrating its 120th anniversary, inviting guests to experience unforgettable Scottish luxury. The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte hotel in Edinburgh, is celebrating its 120th anniversary throughout this month. The hotel is inviting guests to raise a glass of the finest Champagne to mark the occasion, toasting 120 years. The Balmoral has created…
Continue Reading The Balmoral is celebrating – a Season of Celebration
Hearts have quality on their side says Shankland
Hearts hat-trick hero Lawrence Shankland admitted that it was disappointing to score his first cinch Scottish Premiership treble, which he described as a special moment, but losing 4-3 to Celtic in a titanic struggle at rain-soaked Tynecastle. Two of the Scottish internationalists goals came from the penalty spot and the former Aberdeen and Dundee United striker said: “You think you…
Continue Reading Hearts have quality on their side says Shankland