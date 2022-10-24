The Edinburgh hotel is celebrating its 120th anniversary, inviting guests to experience unforgettable Scottish luxury .

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte hotel in Edinburgh, is celebrating its 120th anniversary throughout this month. The hotel is inviting guests to raise a glass of the finest Champagne to mark the occasion, toasting 120 years. The Balmoral has created a range of special experiences to include guests and locals in their festivities. From exclusive cocktails, a celebratory accommodation experience and a carefully curated Afternoon Tea, the hotel is welcoming in its 120th year with a ‘Season of Celebration’.

The Balmoral, first known as the North British Station hotel, opened its doors in 1902, attracting notable guests to the city such as Laurel & Hardy, Sophia Loren and Elizabeth Taylor. Today the property continues to be an integral part of Edinburgh’s history and culture, attracting international guests all year.

The Balmoral has 167 rooms and 20 suites, each inspired by Scotland’s beautiful landscape.

To celebrate the anniversary, the hotel is offering the ‘One Twenty Experience’, where guests will enjoy a two-night stay, five-star Scottish hospitality, be welcomed with a glass of chilled Champagne on arrival and receive a £120 monetary gift voucher to spend however they wish, whether it’s a classic Scottish Afternoon Tea with an array of 88 loose-leaf teas in the vibrant surrounds of Palm Court or sipping on the finest whisky from a collection of over 500 at the SCOTCH whisky bar, a spa treatment or cocktails in Bar Prince, followed by dinner in the relaxed and convivial Brasserie Prince.

The celebrations do not stop there. In honour of the anniversary the expert pastry team in Palm Court have created a special 120th Anniversary Afternoon Tea. Guests will enjoy a range of luxury sweet and savoury creations including winter citrus cakes with dried mandarins and basil, coconut gateau opera and chocolate and Maldon caramel religieuse, to be enjoyed under the installation of sparkling trees that are the centrepiece at Palm Court.

For those looking to carry on the celebrations into the evening, Bar Prince’s well-loved live music sessions return this autumn with a programme of Balmoral favourites including Amy Reader, Hayley McKay and Simon Armitage. Guests can unwind in the relaxed bar surroundings with a cocktail in hand and the sounds of jazz, blues, country and popular music. Bar Prince offers the perfect space to relax on an autumnal Thursday or Saturday evening and the expert mixologists have created two limited-edition cocktails. The 1902, made with Balmoral gin stirred with Aperol, Antica formula and grapefruit bitters and the Forte 25, a delicious blend of Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru, orgeat syrup, maraschino liqueur, fresh lemon juice and topped with elderflower water.

For the whisky lovers the hotel’s Whisky Ambassadors have added the cocktail, Here’s to the next 120, to their extensive whisky menu, a delicious mix of Highland Park whisky, bramble liqueur, meadowsweet cordial and Champagne, the perfect tipple to toast an icon of Edinburgh.

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

