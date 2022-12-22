With local seasonal produce at its heart, The Balmoral is entering a new culinary era with Paul Hart at the helm.

The Balmoral, a Rocco Forte Hotel in Edinburgh announced that Paul Hart will take appointment as the hotel’s new Executive Chef. With over 28 years of culinary experience, Paul joins The Balmoral from his position of Culinary Development Partner at Gleneagles and formerly Executive Head Chef of The Scotsman Hotel.

Prior to these posts, Paul has worked in other top restaurants including the Michelin-starred Moody Goose Restaurant in Bath and the four AA Red Star Cringletie House Hotel in Peebles and gained the esteemed accolade of three AA rosettes for The Old Course Hotel’s à la carte restaurant as Head Chef.

Executive Chef Paul Hart will lead The Balmoral culinary team, bringing dedication and passion to the hotel’s offering with a vision to continue to develop imaginative and thoughtful approaches to the hotel menu design.

Commenting on his vision for the future, Paul said: “The Balmoral is a world-renowned culinary destination and a landmark of Edinburgh. It’s an honour to join this talented team delivering unrivalled five-star hospitality. The Balmoral has so much to offer our guests, from fine-dining in Number One to Afternoon Tea in Palm Court, the continuous development of our offering is something I am incredibly passionate about.

“Sourcing high quality, local and seasonal produce will always be at the forefront of what we do and is the best way to champion the incredible larder we have to work with in Scotland. I look forward to working with the team to bring those ingredients to life and offer our guests a culinary experience they will never forget.”

Richard Cooke, General Manager of The Balmoral, said “It is a real pleasure to have Paul join The Balmoral team and lead the way in the next chapter of our culinary journey. It’s an exciting time ​for the hotel as we celebrate our 120th anniversary and we look forward to developing our guest experience and working towards retaining our title as a five-star Forbes destination.”

Paul takes up his new position at The Balmoral

