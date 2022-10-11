Two chefs who both work at the Balmoral are in the running for what is regarded as the ‘ultimate scholarship’ in the industry.

Taraya Boyes, 23, Commis Chef at The Balmoral’s Brasserie Prince and Rachel Bremner, 33, who is also a Commis Chef at The Balmoral are both named in the final six who will compete to become Andrew Fairlie scholars. This will take place at Perth College UHI where there will be a skills test and judging. The announcement of the winner will take place at Gleneagles where the late Andrew Fairlie worked.

Rachel Bremner Taraya Boyes

A teenage Andrew, encouraged by mentor Keith Podmore, enrolled in a City & Guilds course at Perth College UHI before following Podmore to London members club, Boodles, and eventually winning the first ever Roux Scholarship.

Other finalists include Lee Christie, 23, Commis Chef at Gleneagles, Sean Currie, 34, Head Chef at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel’s iasg restaurant in Glasgow, two of the team from The Carnegie Club at Skibo Castle in Dornoch, Eddie Brown, 30, Sous Chef, and Halil Can Durmaz, 29, Chef de Partie.

The chosen winner will gain industry-wide recognition as an Andrew Fairlie Scholar and experience once-in-a-lifetime opportunities, such as a practical stage in an international kitchen and at Michelin-starred restaurants Restaurant Andrew Fairlie at Gleneagles and Core by Clare Smyth in London.

Stephen McLaughlin, Restaurant Andrew Fairlie Head Chef and lead judge, said: “The calibre of chefs who applied this year was strong. We have chosen six very deserving chefs who all submitted immaculate recipes and well-thought-out paper answers to the questions set out in front of them – questions that Chef Andrew would no doubt have asked them himself.



“Our line-up for finals day contains male and female chefs from a broad range of age groups, and they also show a real wealth of experience from within Scotland’s culinary industry.



“I cannot wait to taste their dishes on the day and I’m hugely energised to be spending finals day with them all!”

Sponsored by HIT Scotland and The Gleneagles Hotel, and supported by Restaurant Andrew Fairlie and Perth College UHI, the Andrew Fairlie Scholarship is now in its third year.

Judges for the finals include some of the country’s finest chefs, all of whom knew Andrew Fairlie well. Joining Stephen McLaughlin, (Head Chef at two Michelin-starred Restaurant Andrew Fairlie), is two Michelin-starred Tom Kerridge (Chef Patron, Hand & Flowers), Gary Maclean (National Chef of Scotland & MasterChef: The Professionals Winner), Michelin-starred Lorna McNee (Head Chef at Cail Bruich), and Andrew’s former mentor, Keith Podmore (former Chef de Cuisine at Boodles).

Andrew Fairlie Scholarship 2021 winners Amy Stevenson and Josh Wilkinson with Chief Stevie McLaughlin





